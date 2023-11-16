New Title: Ethnic Resistance Group Achieves Major Victory as Army Battalion Surrenders

An ethnic resistance group in northern Myanmar has achieved a significant victory with the surrender of an entire army battalion to their alliance of armed groups. The infantry battalion, based near the Chinese border in northeastern Shan state, surrendered on Sunday, marking one of the largest surrenders by regular army forces since the outbreak of armed conflict in Myanmar in 2021. The alliance of ethnic armed groups, known as the Three Brotherhood Alliance, launched a surprise offensive last month against the military government that seized power earlier this year.

The surrender of 261 individuals, including 127 soldiers and 134 family members, is a major blow to the military government’s control in the region. The surrender has not been officially announced by the military government, but the spokesperson for one of the ethnic groups confirmed the event. The surrender comes after the Three Brotherhood Alliance launched a coordinated offensive on October 27, claiming widespread victories against the military.

The offensive in Shan state has posed a significant challenge for the Myanmar army, which has been struggling to contain the nationwide uprising led by the pro-democracy armed group called the Peoples’ Defense Force (PDF). The alliance between PDF groups and well-organized ethnic armed groups, such as those in the Three Brotherhood Alliance, has strengthened the resistance movement against the central government’s authority. These ethnic armed groups have long been fighting for greater autonomy in Myanmar.

In addition to the surrender in Shan state, the military government is facing further challenges from the Arakan Army, which launched surprise attacks on military targets in Rakhine state. The attacks broke a year-long ceasefire between the military government and the Arakan Army. The fighting has also spread to other parts of Myanmar, including areas in the northwest and southeast. The United Nations has reported active combat in the capital of Kayah state, where resistance forces are attempting to seize control.

The situation remains dire for civilians caught in the crossfire. The U.N. humanitarian office reported a surge in civilian casualties and a growing number of internally displaced people since the recent fighting began. According to the report, there have been 43 fatalities and 71 injuries in northern Shan alone. The humanitarian crisis calls for urgent international attention and support.

The ethnic resistance groups have not only secured a significant military victory but are also planning to tackle the issue of organized criminal enterprises based in Laukkaing, the major city in Shan state. These criminal operations, involving cyberscam activities controlled by Chinese investors in collaboration with local warlords, have long plagued the region. The Three Brotherhood Alliance aims to crack down on these operations, rescue those held captive, and bring the perpetrators to justice.

As the conflict continues in Myanmar, more soldiers and police have been surrendering to the ethnic armed groups in various regions, including Karen, Kayah, Rakhine, Chin states, and Sagaing region. The increasing number of surrenders highlights the weakening position of the military government and the growing strength of the resistance movement.

Sources:

– [AP News](https://apnews.com/article/myanmar-china-united-nations-arakan-army-government-and-politics-e8c42c1b4e58a2b8bd0a2be143fc4f7c)