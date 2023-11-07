Cherbourg: A Journey Towards Reconciliation

Cherbourg, a town built on the land of the Wakka Wakka people, is known for its diverse community of 1,700 residents. These residents are descendants of individuals who were forcibly relocated to Cherbourg between 1905 and 1971 under laws of segregation. Now, the town is striving for progress and a brighter future, but it is important to acknowledge that a divide still exists between non-Indigenous and Indigenous people in Australia.

In an effort to bridge this gap, Indigenous people have proposed a referendum that will take place on October 14. This referendum seeks to recognize First Nations people in the constitution and establish a Voice to Parliament—a body that will advise the government on matters concerning Indigenous communities. The outcome of this vote could have a significant impact on the future of Indigenous reconciliation in Australia.

However, within the community of Cherbourg, there is a sense of confusion and uncertainty about the referendum. Mayor Elvie Sandow explains that the residents are unsure about the implications of the proposed Voice and the pathway to a treaty. This confusion may manifest in a lack of participation in the voting process, as some may simply have their names checked off the electoral roll to avoid fines associated with compulsory voting.

With the referendum just weeks away, campaigners for both the Yes and No sides are making their final efforts to sway voters. The Australian Electoral Commission has reported a record number of registered voters, indicating the significance of this referendum in the country’s history. Nevertheless, polls suggest that the referendum could fail, posing a potential setback for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who has supported the initiative.

Regardless of the outcome, the journey towards reconciliation in Cherbourg and Australia as a whole is ongoing. It is crucial to continue working towards a more equitable and inclusive society, where the voices of Indigenous communities are heard and their rights are recognized. Only then can we truly create a future where all children can flourish and thrive.