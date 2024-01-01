A Regional Legislator Connected to Alexei Navalny Receives Lengthy Prison Sentence

In a recent development, Ksenia Fadeyeva, an associate of the imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has been sentenced to nine years in prison. This comes as part of the ongoing crackdown by the Kremlin on dissenting voices in Russia.

Fadeyeva, a regional legislator who previously led a local branch of Navalny’s organization in the Siberian city of Tomsk, was found guilty of organizing an extremist group. Her legal team has stated their intention to appeal the verdict, arguing that Fadeyeva had already severed ties with Navalny’s organization before it was labeled extremist in 2021.

Navalny’s spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, commended Fadeyeva as someone who is “honest and brave.” She expressed her belief that those responsible for fabricating the criminal case against Fadeyeva will eventually face consequences for their actions.

It is important to note that Navalny himself, the most prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is currently serving a 19-year prison sentence on charges of extremism. Recently, it was announced by his legal team that he has been relocated from a prison in central Russia to a remote Arctic prison colony known for its harsh conditions.

Navalny has been detained in Russia since January 2021, following his return to Moscow after recovering from a nerve agent poisoning incident in Germany. Prior to his arrest, he actively campaigned against government corruption and organized large-scale protests against the Kremlin’s policies.

In June 2021, Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and approximately 40 regional offices were designated as extremist organizations by a Moscow court. This resulted in the closure of his political network and forced many of his associates and team members to leave Russia. Those who chose to remain have faced prosecution.

The sentencing of Fadeyeva is just one in a series of convictions targeting regional activists connected to Navalny’s work. Previously, Lilia Chanysheva, who led Navalny’s headquarters in the Russian city of Ufa, received a sentence of 7½ years on similar charges. Vadim Ostanin, the former head of Navalny’s office in the southern Siberian city of Barnaul, was sentenced to nine years for organizing an extremist community.

Furthermore, in October, three lawyers representing Navalny were detained by authorities, which his associates believe is part of the Kremlin’s strategy to isolate him completely.

Leonid Volkov, an associate of Navalny, has mentioned that he encouraged Fadeyeva to leave Russia amidst the ongoing crackdown. However, she chose to remain, citing her commitment to her constituents. Fadeyeva has been in custody since her arrest in November.

Note: The source of the original article was not provided.