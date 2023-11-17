New Freed American Hostages Share Their Story of Resilience and Hope

In a remarkable turn of events, an artist and her recently-graduated high school daughter have been released after being taken hostage by militants in Israel. Judith Raanan, a 59-year-old artist, and her daughter Natalie, 17, were living a typical American life in the Chicago suburb of Evanston when tragedy struck during their visit to Israel.

The mother-daughter duo had been staying with relatives on a kibbutz when militants stormed the area and took them hostage. For nearly two weeks, their loved ones anxiously awaited news of their safe return. Finally, on Friday, they were freed from captivity.

Natalie’s stepmother, Paola Raanan, shared the joyous news on Facebook, expressing her gratitude for the prayers and support they received. She shared that both Judith and Natalie had been released unharmed.

Following their release, Natalie’s father, Uri Raanan, spoke with his daughter and reported that she seemed in good spirits and was eagerly awaiting their return home to celebrate Natalie’s birthday. The family is relieved and overjoyed to have them back safe and sound.

Throughout their ordeal, family and friends have described both Judith and Natalie as kind-hearted individuals with a passion for art. Judith, a gifted painter, had a deep spiritual connection and frequently participated in religious services and communal events. She often shared her love for her heritage and culture with her daughter, bringing them closer together.

Natalie, who had just graduated from Deerfield High School, had dreams of pursuing a career in the creative industries. She loved to travel and not only embraced her American roots but also cherished the time spent in Israel with her mother.

When the attack took place, Natalie quickly reached out to her father, informing him that they were hiding in a guest house, surrounded by the sounds of gunfire and explosions. Her last text message provided some relief to her loved ones, assuring them that they were safe.

Upon their release, Judith and Natalie were reunited with their family at an Israeli military base, where they received medical attention and support. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker confirmed their safety and mentioned that they were receiving the necessary medical treatment.

The news of their release came as a relief to former Israel-based NBC correspondent Martin Fletcher, who discovered that he is distantly related to Judith and Natalie Raanan. He described the family’s support and hope throughout the ordeal and expressed his gratitude that they are finally safe.

