Algeria Offers Support and Solidarity to Morocco Following Devastating Earthquake

Amid historic tensions, Algeria and Morocco have set aside political differences to unite in the face of tragedy. The deadly earthquake that struck Morocco late last week has prompted an outpouring of support from both government and civil society in Algeria, demonstrating a spirit of global solidarity.

The longstanding political differences between the two neighboring countries, particularly regarding the Western Sahara issue, have often strained relations. However, in the wake of the devastating earthquake, Algeria has expressed its readiness to assist Morocco. After two years of refusal, the Algerian presidency has opened its airspace to relief planes heading to Morocco. This gesture marks a significant shift in policy and represents a step towards greater cooperation between the two nations.

Algeria’s proposed emergency aid plan includes the deployment of an 80-member rescue team and the provision of medical and relief supplies. The Algerian Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized that this aid is a demonstration of urgent logistical and material support for the Moroccan people, highlighting the close bond between the two countries. The offer remains pending Morocco’s approval.

Beyond official support, Algerian citizens have taken to social media to express their solidarity with their Moroccan neighbors. Messages of compassion and unity have flooded platforms such as Twitter, with many profiles displaying a poignant doodle by Algerian artist Djamel Alilat. The artwork depicts the flags of Algeria and Morocco blending into one another, symbolizing the shared bond and interconnectedness of the two nations.

In addition to social media activism, Algerian civil society organizations have initiated campaigns to collect aid and funds to support Morocco. El Baraka, an independent humanitarian non-profit, has launched The Urgent Brotherhood Campaign to gather food, medical supplies, and monetary donations. Another organization, El Irshad Wa El Islah, has also joined the effort. While the closed border and lack of direct flights present logistical challenges, these organizations are working to collaborate with Moroccan counterparts to ensure that the aid reaches those in need.

The solidarity displayed by Algeria towards Morocco during this time of crisis is a testament to the strength of their historical ties and the shared humanity that transcends political differences. As the region comes together to support their neighbors, it is a reminder that solidarity and compassion can bridge even the deepest divides.