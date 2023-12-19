Air Strike Targets Drug Traffickers in Syrian Province

An airstrike conducted in southern Syria late on Monday night is believed to have targeted drug dealers in the region, according to reports from Syrian opposition activists. The airstrike, likely carried out by Jordan’s air force, hit the province of Sweida, which is known for being a transit route for drug smuggling from war-torn Syria to its southern neighbor.

Drug smugglers have been utilizing Jordan as a corridor over the past years to transport Captagon amphetamines, a highly addictive drug, out of Syria and into oil-rich Arab Gulf states. Jordanian authorities have been successful in intercepting several smuggling attempts, even those involving the use of drones to fly drugs across the border.

The area of Salkhad was reportedly the target of Monday’s airstrike, resulting in the death of a well-known drug dealer in that region, as reported by the Syria-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. While the airstrike is believed to have been carried out by Jordan, further details were not provided.

Earlier on Monday, Jordanian authorities announced that their border guards had engaged in a clash with smugglers along the border with Syria, resulting in the killing and wounding of several individuals. Nine smugglers were also detained, and the authorities seized nearly five million pills of Captagon, along with an undisclosed amount of cannabis.

The Captagon industry has been a major concern for Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf Arab nations due to the large quantities of pills that have been smuggled over the years. This drug is not only used recreationally but also by individuals who engage in physically demanding jobs to keep themselves alert.

This is not the first time an airstrike has targeted drug-related operations in southern Syria near the Jordanian border. In late August, an alleged drug factory was hit by an airstrike, which was also suspected to have been carried out by Jordan’s air force. Additionally, in May, another airstrike in a village in Sweida resulted in the death of a prominent Syrian drug kingpin and his family, with activists speculating that the Jordanians were responsible.

While no official statement has been released by Jordan claiming responsibility for any of these airstrikes, the lack of confirmation suggests a deliberate effort to maintain a certain level of ambiguity. The ongoing airstrikes demonstrate Jordan’s determination to combat drug trafficking activities that pose a significant threat to both regional security and public health.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)