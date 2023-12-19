In a daring move, a recent air raid targeted the illegal drug trade in southern Syria. The airstrike, allegedly carried out by an unidentified air force, struck the province of Sweida late on Monday night. This region has long been known as a major route for drug smuggling from war-torn Syria to neighboring countries.

While the source of the airstrike remains unknown, it is widely believed to be the work of Jordan’s air force. Jordanian authorities had earlier reported that their troops had engaged in a deadly clash with smugglers along the border with Syria. The clash resulted in the killing of several smugglers and the seizure of a significant amount of drugs.

Smugglers have frequently utilized Jordan as a corridor for smuggling highly addictive Captagon amphetamines to oil-rich Arab Gulf states. Over the years, Jordanian authorities have successfully intercepted various smuggling attempts, including those involving the use of drones.

The airstrike targeted the area of Salkhad, where a well-known drug dealer was allegedly killed. The strike underscores the determination of the authorities to combat the drug trade in the region. However, it also raises questions about the extent of Jordan’s involvement in conducting such airstrikes.

The Captagon industry has become a major concern for Jordan, as well as Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab countries. The trafficking of hundreds of millions of pills has had severe social and economic consequences. The drug is not only used recreationally but also by individuals with physically demanding jobs to stay awake and alert.

This is not the first time that an airstrike has been linked to Jordan in the region. In the past, there were similar incidents, including an airstrike on a suspected drug factory near the Jordanian border and another strike that targeted a village in Sweida, killing a prominent Syrian drug kingpin and his family.

Despite these incidents, Jordan has yet to claim responsibility for any of the airstrikes. The motivations behind these actions remain unclear, and the international community calls for more transparency regarding such military operations.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is Captagon?

Captagon is a highly addictive amphetamine that is commonly used as a recreational drug. It is also used by people with physically demanding jobs to stay awake and alert.

How did drug smugglers use Jordan as a corridor?

Drug smugglers have used Jordan as a corridor by transporting drugs, including Captagon, from Syria to oil-rich Arab Gulf states. They have employed various methods, including drones, to transport the drugs over the border.

Why is the Captagon industry a concern for Jordan and other Gulf Arab countries?

The Captagon industry is a major concern because of the large-scale smuggling of the drug. It has had significant social and economic consequences, leading to increased addiction rates and related criminal activity.

What is the role of Jordan’s air force in targeting the drug trade in southern Syria?

While it is widely believed that Jordan’s air force is involved in conducting airstrikes against the drug trade in southern Syria, no official claims of responsibility have been made. The extent of Jordan’s involvement is still unclear.