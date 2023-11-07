President Biden Reaffirms U.S. Support for Israel Amidst Conflict with Hamas

President Joe Biden has expressed his condemnation of the recent attack launched by Hamas, describing it as an act of sheer evil. While offering his condolences to the Israeli people for the devastating loss of over 1,000 lives, President Biden also voiced concern for the Americans being held hostage by Hamas, an Iranian-backed Islamist group.

In his statement, President Biden emphasized the United States’ unwavering support for Israel during this challenging time, urging for the country to follow the “law of war” in its response. Although not directly mentioning the suffering of the Palestinians, Biden made it clear that terrorists purposefully target civilians, highlighting the difference between their actions and the upholding of the rule of law in wartime.

The president described the reports of brutalities, including the killing of parents, babies, and entire families, as stomach-turning. He emphasized the need to combat terrorism and denounced Hamas for its threats to execute hostages, including survivors of the Holocaust. Biden likened the brutality and bloodthirstiness of Hamas to the worst actions of ISIS, reaffirming his commitment to fight against terrorism in all its forms.

President Biden also addressed any country or organization contemplating taking advantage of the situation, sending a stern message: “I have one word: don’t.” He warned against exploiting the conflict between Israel and Hamas, potentially referencing Iran and Iranian-backed groups like Hezbollah.

In his conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden assured him that the U.S. response would be swift, decisive, and overwhelming if a similar attack were to occur on American soil. He pledged military assistance to Israel and vowed to ask Congress for urgent action.

Furthermore, Biden expressed his support for American Jews, calling on their ability to worship peacefully in the United States. His statement comes after acknowledging the rise of antisemitism in the country to record levels.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalates, President Biden remains committed to maintaining U.S. support for Israel and combating terrorism. While condemning the violence, he emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law, distinguishing between the actions of terrorists and the response of democracies.