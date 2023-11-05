Exploring the Enigmatic Desert Village of al-Ghuraifa in the UAE

Nestled in the captivating sand dunes just an hour’s drive from the gleaming skyscrapers of Dubai, the abandoned desert village of al-Ghuraifa stands as a poignant reminder of the rapid urbanization that transformed the United Arab Emirates. Built in the 1970s to accommodate the semi-nomadic Bedouin tribes, this village became obsolete within two decades as the country experienced the full force of oil wealth, giving rise to the modern marvels of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Today, al-Ghuraifa has emerged as a curious tourist attraction, providing a respite from the bustling cities and offering visitors a glimpse into the Emirates’ humble origins.

Ahmad Sukkar, a researcher from the University of Sharjah, explains that exploring this village can offer valuable insights into the rich history of the UAE. Constructed as part of a public housing project following the formation of the United Arab Emirates in 1971, al-Ghuraifa was home to approximately 100 members of the al-Ketbi tribe. Previously leading a semi-nomadic lifestyle, these Bedouin tribes shifted to settled life in modern cement houses designed to ease their transition. The houses boasted vibrant interior walls, adorned with mosaics and local embellishments. They also featured spaces for village councils, where elders would hold their “majalis” or gatherings.

While the exact cause of the village’s abandonment remains unknown, Sukkar dispels the local lore of evil spirits, suggesting that the residents likely departed in search of a better life in the rapidly expanding cities, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Limited access to electricity and water, combined with sandstorms and arduous commutes, likely contributed to their decision. Over time, the desert has begun reclaiming the village, with sand drifts engulfing the homes and obscuring their once-vibrant walls. Today, only the mosque remains intact, thanks to diligent maintenance efforts.

Amidst the modern marvels of the UAE, some individuals are drawn to the humble origins of the nation. Tour guides now lead visitors through this abandoned village, and it has even served as a backdrop for music videos and posts celebrating Dubai’s opulence. However, the municipality has recently taken measures to preserve the site, installing fencing, security gates, garbage bins, and a parking lot, dampening the air of mystery that once surrounded it. Yet, enthusiasts like Danny Booth, who visited before these changes took hold, believe that some places are best left undisturbed to maintain their charm.

As the UAE continues to thrive as a global hub of commerce and tourism, villages like al-Ghuraifa serve as poignant reminders of the country’s rapid evolution. They allow us to reflect on the remarkable transformation that has brought the UAE to its prominent place on the world stage, while also cherishing the simpler, more humble past that laid the foundation for its success.