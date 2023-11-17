New Article: Bollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute to Subrata Roy in Mumbai

In a somber gathering, members of the Bollywood film industry paid their respects to the late Subrata Roy, founder of Sahara India Group, at Sahara Star Mumbai. The iconic Amitabh Bachchan, accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, were in attendance to honor the memory of the revered businessman.

Subrata Roy’s passing, at the age of 75 due to cardiorespiratory arrest, left a void in the hearts of many. His declining health had led to his admission at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute on November 12. Despite battling various health complications, Roy’s legacy as an entrepreneur and philanthropist remained intact.

The news of Subrata Roy’s demise prompted an outpouring of grief from the Bollywood community. Celebrities such as Boney Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, Manisha Koirala, and Sonu Nigam expressed their sorrow, remembering the significant impact Subrata Roy had on their lives.

Amidst the condolences shared by the film fraternity, social media hushed about Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction. However, it was later revealed that he had indeed paid his respects to the late businessman. Footage obtained from a trusted industry source showed Amitabh, Abhishek, and Shweta visiting Sahara Star Mumbai on the morning of November 15. They left the premises after offering their heartfelt tributes to Subrata Roy and extending their condolences to his wife, Swapna Roy.

Amitabh Bachchan, known for his reflective and expressive nature, utilized his blog as a medium to mourn the loss of Subrata Roy. In a poignant post on November 14, he shared his emotions, contemplating the transient nature of life and the pain of losing loved ones. Capturing the essence of Subrata Roy’s entrepreneurial journey, Amitabh acknowledged the empire he had built from humble beginnings and the impact it had on those who knew him.

The cremation ceremony for Subrata Roy took place on Thursday evening in Bhaisakund, Lucknow district, Uttar Pradesh. It was a solemn affair, with his 16-year-old grandson performing the last rites. Unfortunately, his sons Sushanto and Seemanto were unable to attend due to being abroad.

Subrata Roy’s legacy will be remembered for his unwavering dedication and impressive accomplishments throughout his life. His contributions to business and society have left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew him. As the film industry bids farewell to this remarkable individual, the memories and remembrances of Subrata Roy will continue to inspire generations to come.

