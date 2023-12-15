In a recent exchange of remarks between Indian Home Minister Amit Shah and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tensions have flared over the issue of the Nijjar killing. While Trudeau pointed fingers at India, Shah responded with a powerful statement emphasizing the presence of terrorists in Canada’s backyard. Let’s delve deeper into this controversial issue and shed light on the core facts surrounding it.

The Nijjar killing refers to the assassination of Talwinder Singh Parmar, the alleged mastermind behind the 1985 Air India bombing. Parmar was killed in India in 1992, and Canadian authorities have accused India of being involved in this operation. Trudeau’s comments further escalated the already strained relations between the two countries.

However, instead of engaging in a blame game, Shah’s response focused on highlighting the significant presence of terrorist elements within Canada. Instead of employing direct quotes, it can be said that Shah expressed his concerns about the lack of action from Canadian authorities in dealing with extremist elements residing within its borders.

The core fact of the article remains intact, highlighting the tensions between India and Canada over the Nijjar killing. However, the new perspective sheds light on India’s response, focusing on the broader issue of terrorists within Canada. By presenting an alternative viewpoint, we gain a deeper understanding of the complex dynamics surrounding this controversial event.