Amit Shah Sets Ambitious Goal for BJP in Madhya Pradesh Elections

BHOPAL: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a target of winning 150-plus seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh. Shah emphasized the significant progress achieved by the BJP government in the state and urged the people to consider whether they want Madhya Pradesh to be recognized among the developed states or be listed as one of the “massive cases of Congress corruption.”

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the past 10 years have witnessed remarkable achievements. This is the first decade since India’s independence where 10% of the population has been lifted out of poverty. Similarly, in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP’s governance over the past 20 years has been a defining era in the state’s liberation from poverty.

The per capita income in Madhya Pradesh has surged from Rs 11,700 to Rs 1.40 lakh, showcasing the remarkable and record-breaking development achieved through the collaboration of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Shah reiterated PM Modi’s commitment to transform India into the world’s third-largest economy with a $5 trillion GDP and achieve self-reliance by 2047.

During the launch of the ‘Gareeb Kalyan Mahaabhiyan’ and the presentation of the BJP government’s 20-year report card in Madhya Pradesh, Shah challenged the Congress party to highlight their accomplishments during their term. He questioned the Congress’s track record, highlighting their history of corruption when they were in power. On the other hand, under PM Modi’s leadership, India has achieved significant milestones, ranking first in digital transactions, LED bulb distribution, cleanliness, vaccination, pulses production, milk production, jute production, and manufacturing rail engines. Additionally, India ranks second in the world in mobile technology, cement production, steel production, cotton production, and tea production. It stands third in start-ups and motor vehicle production.

Shah accused the previous Congress government of hindering poverty alleviation schemes implemented by the Modi government. The Congress-led Kamal Nath government was labeled the ‘Corruption Nath’ government due to allegations of corruption and scams. Shah also criticized the discontinuation of nutritional schemes for marginalized communities and the rampant misuse of bureaucratic power during the Congress government’s tenure.

Madhya Pradesh, once considered among the economically struggling “BIMARU” states and even labeled a “write-off state” by the United Nations, has significantly transformed over the past two decades under the BJP government’s leadership. The state has emerged as a developing and self-reliant state during the “Amrit Kaal” (golden era).

Shah emphasized that Madhya Pradesh has been one of the primary beneficiaries of PM Modi’s poverty-alleviation schemes. He highlighted that central, north, and eastern India are central to the Prime Minister’s vision for development and praised the generous allocation of funds by PM Modi for the state’s progress. The people of Madhya Pradesh have been steadfast supporters of the BJP, as evidenced by the 27 out of 29 seats won in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and 28 seats secured in 2019. Shah expressed confidence that the BJP’s dominance will continue in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Shah also highlighted the significant increase in budgets for key sectors during the BJP’s term. The union budget rose from Rs 23,100 crore in Congress’s rule to an impressive Rs 3,14,000 crore, a record high in India. Similarly, the education budget increased from Rs 2,456 crore to Rs 3,800 crore, and the health budget surged from Rs 580 crore to Rs 16,000 crore during the BJP’s tenure.

