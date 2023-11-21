G20 Leaders Convene Virtually Amidst Global Challenges

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, G20 leaders from the world’s largest economies and the African Union will come together in a virtual meeting hosted by India. The meeting aims to address pressing global issues and chart a path towards sustainable development.

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the G20 for the first time in two years, while US President Joe Biden will be represented by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen due to Thanksgiving commitments. Additionally, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will virtually meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking their first interaction since a diplomatic standoff between the two nations.

China’s President Xi Jinping will be absent, with Premier Li Qiang serving as the country’s representative. While the development agenda is expected to take center stage, discussions may also touch upon the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Indian officials have emphasized the evolving global landscape since the previous G20 Leaders’ Summit, highlighting progress made on various fronts. “No other presidency has had a physical meeting followed by a virtual one. Furthermore, India has successfully hosted four meetings with over 150 world leaders within a single year through sessions such as the Voice of Global South,” said Amitabh Kant, India’s sherpa.

The G20 summit in September witnessed India’s ability to garner consensus among developed and emerging economies on key issues, including climate financing, multilateral development bank reforms, and the establishment of an ethical framework for artificial intelligence based on UNESCO’s principles.

As the virtual G20 meeting commences, leaders will deliberate on these agreements and discuss additional challenges that have arisen in the global arena. With India’s leadership and convening power on full display, the meeting holds immense potential to shape a more inclusive and sustainable future for all.

FAQs

Q: Who will be representing the United States at the G20 virtual meeting?



A: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will represent the US at the G20 virtual meeting as President Joe Biden is unable to attend due to Thanksgiving commitments.

Q: Will the Israel-Hamas conflict be a key discussion point at the G20 meeting?



A: While the development agenda is expected to be the primary focus, it is not ruled out that the Israel-Hamas conflict will be discussed as a key talking point.

Q: What issues were addressed and progress made during the previous G20 Leaders’ Summit hosted by India?



A: The previous G20 Leaders’ Summit witnessed consensus on various issues, including climate financing, multilateral development bank reforms, and the establishment of an ethical framework for artificial intelligence based on UNESCO’s principles.