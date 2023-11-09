Killing of Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar Sparks Ongoing Investigation

The killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, continues to be the subject of an active and ongoing investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Nijjar, the leader of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was designated as a terrorist by India in 2020.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) of the RCMP is currently looking into the circumstances surrounding Nijjar’s death. While specific evidence collected by IHIT cannot be commented on due to the ongoing investigation, authorities are diligently gathering all relevant video footage.

The Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, where Nijjar was killed, has launched its own investigation into how The Washington Post newspaper obtained access to security camera footage of the incident. The gurdwara has stressed that the video is not intended for public viewing during the ongoing investigation.

Although the police have conducted a comprehensive canvass of the area and followed the evidence trail, questions surrounding the motive and execution of Nijjar’s killing remain. His son, Balraj Nijjar, revealed that his father had regular meetings with Canadian Security Intelligence Service officers, even meeting a few days prior to his death.

Amidst the ongoing investigation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has raised allegations that the Indian government was involved in Nijjar’s assassination. However, India has dismissed these claims as absurd and motivated.

In a separate incident, the Vancouver Sun reported the arrest of a man suspected of vandalizing two Hindu temples in Surrey. The suspect and accomplices allegedly posted yellow-red posters demanding a separate Sikh homeland in India and accusing Indian diplomats in Canada of being wanted for the assassination of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are actively working to unravel the complexities surrounding Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing, shedding light on the circumstances and potential motives behind this fateful event.