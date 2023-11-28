New Hopes and Contentions Arise as Sunak Cancels Meeting With Mitsotakis

In a surprising turn of events, the scheduled meeting between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been abruptly canceled. The cancellation comes after Mitsotakis publicly called for the return of the Parthenon marbles, which currently reside in the British Museum.

The Parthenon marbles, also known as the Elgin Marbles, are a collection of ancient Greek antiquities that were brought to Britain in the early 19th century by Lord Elgin. Greece has been engaging in negotiations with the British Museum for the past two years regarding the future of these sculptures.

Mitsotakis, in an appearance on British television, emphasized the need to reunify the sculptures in Athens, asserting that they were stolen treasures that ought to be returned to their rightful home. He drew an analogy by likening the current situation, with the marbles divided between two museums, to cutting the iconic Mona Lisa in half and distributing the pieces.

This is not the first time Mitsotakis has expressed his desire for the return of the Parthenon marbles, and it is equally not the first time Sunak has firmly stated that British law would not allow for their permanent removal from the British Museum.

The cancellation of the meeting has left Mitsotakis dismayed, as he had hoped to discuss this matter with his British counterpart along with other pressing international issues. While a spokesperson for Sunak’s office merely stated that the deputy prime minister was available to meet with Mitsotakis, the British Museum expressed that talks were still ongoing but refrained from commenting on Sunak’s decision.

For Sunak, this diplomatic dispute with Greece comes at an inconvenient time. He is already grappling with domestic challenges such as a stagnant economy and internal party conflicts over immigration policies. Previously, he had maintained cordial relations with European leaders, successfully settling the post-Brexit trade status of Northern Ireland earlier this year.

However, it is important to note that members of Sunak’s Conservative Party firmly believe that the Parthenon sculptures are an integral part of the British Museum’s permanent collection and resist the notion of returning them to Greece, regardless of their origin.

Greece’s foreign minister, Giorgos Gerapetritis, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the cancellation, stating that disagreement over the sculptures’ future should not be a legitimate reason to call off a high-level meeting.

This recent development leaves the fate of the Parthenon marbles uncertain, with hopes for their return to Greece clashing against the principles of a permanent collection and the complexities of diplomatic relations. As the discussions continue, it remains to be seen how this dispute will unfold and what impact it may have on the broader relationship between Greece and the United Kingdom.

FAQ

What are the Parthenon marbles?

The Parthenon marbles, also known as the Elgin Marbles, are a collection of ancient Greek sculptures and frieze panels that once adorned the Parthenon. They were brought to Britain in the early 19th century by Lord Elgin.

Who currently possesses the Parthenon marbles?

The majority of the Parthenon marbles are located at the British Museum in London, while some are housed at the Acropolis Museum in Athens.

Why does Greece want the marbles to be returned?

Greece contends that the Parthenon marbles were stolen treasures and should be reunified in Athens, their place of origin. Greek leaders argue that the current situation, with the marbles divided between two museums, is unsatisfactory.

Why does the British Museum oppose the return of the marbles?

The British Museum maintains that the Parthenon marbles are an essential part of their permanent collection and should not be returned. They cite legal and historical justifications for their position.