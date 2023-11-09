The Urgency of Addressing the Migrant Crisis in Italy

The recent influx of migrants to the Italian island of Lampedusa has thrust the issue of migration back into the spotlight. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are scheduled to visit the island to assess the situation and discuss potential solutions. Italy is in desperate need of support from the EU to handle this overwhelming emergency.

Italy has been grappling with migratory pressures for years, with thousands of migrants arriving on its shores annually. However, this year’s numbers have reached unprecedented levels, with nearly 126,000 migrants arriving in Italy so far. Tragically, over 2,000 migrants have died attempting the treacherous crossing from North Africa to Europe.

Prime Minister Meloni is under immense pressure to fulfill her campaign promise of ending migration. She has called for a European Union mission to prevent boats from leaving Tunisia, but such a measure would violate international maritime law. The jurisdiction to operate in the territorial zone off the Tunisian coast lies solely with Tunisia. Additionally, EU naval vessels would not be permitted to intervene even outside this zone as long as the boats carrying migrants are deemed seaworthy. Italy also faces challenges in permanently preventing boats from docking in its ports.

While Italy has attempted to make it more difficult for private rescue ships to operate, the majority of migrants still arrive in Italy independently. The Italian government has discontinued previous joint maritime missions, citing excessive mandates. The effectiveness of these missions in curbing migration has been limited.

Prime Minister Meloni, President von der Leyen, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte recently visited Tunisia and announced a migration deal with the Tunisian president. However, the feasibility and implementation of this deal remain uncertain.

To resolve the crisis, Italy and the EU must come together to implement the “New Pact on Migration and Asylum” proposed by the European Commission. This pact would expedite procedures and deportations for a limited number of migrants, as well as enable the distribution of migrants among member states. However, it would not completely halt migration, as demanded by Prime Minister Meloni.

The urgency of the situation requires extraordinary measures. Italy is considering prolonged detention pending deportation and potentially deploying the army to run reception centers on the mainland. Furthermore, the country is challenging the Dublin Regulation, which stipulates that the country of first entry is responsible for registration and asylum procedures. However, changing this regulation would require unanimous agreement from all EU members, which has proven challenging.

The migrant crisis in Italy calls for swift and coordinated action between Italy and the EU. It is essential to address the root causes of migration, provide adequate support to countries on the frontlines, and find sustainable solutions that protect the human rights of migrants while addressing concerns of host countries.