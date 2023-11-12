The Indian Envoy Faces Resistance at Scottish Gurdwara Amidst India-Canada Dispute

London, September 30 – Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, encountered an obstacle when he attempted to enter a gurdwara in Glasgow, Scotland. The incident, captured in a video posted on the Instagram channel of ‘Sikh Youth UK’, showed a man, believed to be a pro-Khalistani activist, preventing Doraiswami from entering the Albert Drive gurdwara.

This incident arises amidst an ongoing diplomatic dispute between India and Canada following the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The video shows two individuals near the High Commissioner’s car in the parking area, with one of them persistently trying to open the locked car door. Ultimately, the high commissioner’s car leaves the premises.

While the ‘Sikh Youth UK’ claims that Indian officials are banned from visiting the gurdwara in their official capacities, a pro-Khalistan activist informed the Times of India (TOI) that the Indian High Commissioner had intended to hold a meeting with the gurdwara committee. However, a few people objected to his presence, leading to a confrontation and his departure. The activist further expressed dissatisfaction with the UK-India collusion and cited recent tensions related to the killings of Hardeep Nijjar, Avtar Singh Khanda, and Jagtar Singh Johal.

Despite the incident, formal reactions from the Indian High Commission in London and the Ministry of External Affairs are still awaited.