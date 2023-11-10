The Strengthening India-US Relationship Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

The recent diplomatic tensions between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar have put India’s international relationships under the spotlight. However, amidst these challenges, the ties between India and the United States continue to strengthen. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently met in Washington to discuss global developments and pave the way for a 2+2 meeting.

The meeting between Jaishankar and Blinken marked the highest-level interaction between the two countries since the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Both leaders exchanged notes on various issues, highlighting the close partnership between India and the US. In a statement, Jaishankar expressed his appreciation for the support received from the US at the G20 Summit.

The upcoming India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, to be hosted by New Delhi, further signifies the strengthening of bilateral relations. While the exact dates of the meeting have not been disclosed, it is expected to take place in the first half of November. Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will represent the American delegation, while Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will lead the Indian delegation.

Notably, the meeting between Jaishankar and Blinken did not address the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently alleged that the Indian government could be behind the killing of Nijjar, which India has strongly denied.

As India continues to assert its position on the global stage, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar recently addressed the 78th General Assembly session of the United Nations, emphasizing the importance of territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs. He also highlighted the need to address issues like vaccine apartheid, climate action, and terrorism without political convenience.

The strengthening of India-US relations amidst these diplomatic tensions demonstrates the significance of global partnerships in navigating complex challenges. While disagreements may arise, maintaining open lines of communication and finding common ground are crucial for fostering understanding and cooperation among nations.