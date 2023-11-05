The Future of European Travel: ETIAS Authorization Delayed until 2025

European travel enthusiasts rejoice! The implementation of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) has been postponed until 2025, granting American tourists a reprieve from the new entrance fee. The European Union’s plan to introduce pre-approval and an $8 fee for visitors to 30 European countries, including popular destinations like France, Germany, and Spain, has hit several roadblocks, leading to this delay.

Instead of fretting about obtaining ETIAS authorization, travelers can now focus on exploring the current top-ranked countries for safety and happiness according to the Global Peace Index. Compiled by the Institute of Economics and Peace, this index takes into consideration factors such as homicide rates, terrorism incidents, and international conflicts. Finland, Denmark, Iceland, and Austria, which are among the happiest and safest places to visit, will eventually require ETIAS authorization.

While the ETIAS application process is expected to be swift for most visitors, officials from the European Union advise applying “well in advance” to avoid any delays. The application will require passport information, personal details, education level, occupation, anticipated trip details, and information about any criminal convictions.

Once obtained, the ETIAS authorization remains valid for up to three years or until the expiration of the traveler’s passport. Bear in mind, however, that approval from ETIAS does not guarantee entry into the European countries covered by the system. Similar to the United States’ Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), upon which ETIAS is modeled, entry is still subject to standard immigration procedures and requirements.

Although the ETIAS implementation has been postponed, it is essential for travel enthusiasts to stay informed about future developments and adjustments to travel regulations. In the meantime, take advantage of this opportunity to explore the safe and inviting countries that top this year’s Global Peace Index rankings. The charm of Europe awaits, and with a little patience, the new entrance fee will be a concern for another day.