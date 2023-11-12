Americans Unable to Exit Gaza Despite Promised Diplomatic Deal

Despite a diplomatic agreement that was supposed to enable the safe passage of over 500 American citizens and other foreign nationals out of Gaza, they find themselves trapped in the region due to Egypt’s refusal to let them cross the border.

Reports suggest that American citizens have been stuck outside the Rafah border crossing into Egypt for an extended period on Saturday, despite the supposed diplomatic deal. The agreement, brokered between the United States, Egypt, and Israel, aimed to provide an exit strategy for the hundreds of Americans stranded in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Photos depicting the scene show numerous women and children waiting at the border crossing, leaning against suitcases and sitting on the street. Among these individuals are Palestinians with dual citizenship who are seeking permission to enter Egypt alongside American citizens.

Egypt’s denial of passage for the people waiting at the border crossing stems from its demand for the US and Israel to allow shipments of aid into Gaza. Until this demand is met, the Egyptian authorities have refused to grant entry to those at the Rafah crossing.

Videos from the BBC show aid trucks queued up at the crossing, waiting for their turn to enter Gaza. Outside the gates, cars are also lined up, while elderly men can be seen restlessly pacing through the crowds.

An official from the Palestinian border informed CNN that Egyptian officials were installing concrete slabs at the Rafah crossing, effectively blocking all gates. The impact of this closure is that no travelers, regardless of their residency status or nationality, are permitted to cross.

Amidst this situation, Lena Beseiso, a 57-year-old individual waiting on the Gaza side of the border, expressed her increasing worry in a text message to the New York Times. She is anxiously anticipating the opportunity to cross along with her husband, daughters, and grandson.

In addition to those stranded at the border, Doctors Without Borders has also voiced its concern for their aid workers who need access to Gaza. They have emphasized the importance of keeping the Rafah crossing open for their personnel to enter and exit as necessary.

The conflict initiated by Hamas’ attacks on Israel has led to a devastating loss of life, with over 1,300 people, including 29 Americans, losing their lives. The Palestinian health ministry reports that the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 2,200.

