The Rise of the Global Dream: Americans Embrace Life Abroad

In a new wave of viral videos, Americans are declaring that the “new American dream” is no longer about staying in America, but rather, leaving the country altogether. Embracing the hashtags #expatlife, #digitalnomad, and #leavingtheusa, these individuals are encouraging others to explore the world outside of U.S. borders. Showcasing their stress-free lives abroad on platforms like TikTok, American expats are redefining what it means to pursue the American dream.

One such story is that of Andrea Elliott, a 37-year-old who resided in Houston, Texas for her entire life until she made the life-changing decision to move to Indonesia in January. After getting married at a young age and dedicating herself to taking care of others, Elliott discovered her love for travel a few years ago. Following her divorce in 2019, she began embarking on solo trips and quickly realized that she wanted to venture beyond the confines of the United States.

While Elliott initially planned to wait for her sons to reach adulthood before selling her home and relocating, a summer trip to Bali in 2022 changed everything. Her sons expressed their desire to live with her ex-husband, and Elliott saw this as an opportunity to fully embrace her new path. “They’re happy, all parties are happy,” she shared. “I come every quarter to see my kids, and they also come and travel with me.”

The belief in the traditional American dream, where anyone can achieve success through hard work and determination, is fading among citizens. Instead of aspiring for upward mobility, more Americans now yearn for a less stressful lifestyle that allows them to spend quality time with their families. A recent survey conducted by the Wall Street Journal and NORC revealed that only 36% of respondents still believed in the old adage of “if you work hard, you’ll get ahead,” down from 53% in 2012. Furthermore, 45% of participants acknowledged that this belief no longer held true.

Elliott believes that the relentless pursuit of success and the high cost of living in America have contributed to this shift in mindset. “The fast-paced hustle culture in America has people feeling burnt out,” she remarked. “Living is being able to shut down work a few hours a day, go to the beach, go relax, go do yoga.”

With Bali offering a significantly lower cost of living, Elliott’s expenses have decreased substantially. She supports herself through social media content creation and hosting spiritual retreats for women. The transition to remote work prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic allowed many Americans to experience a healthier work-life balance for the first time. Platforms like TikTok have also played a role in broadening people’s horizons, exposing them to new places and lifestyles.

Elliott is just one of many individuals on TikTok shedding light on the downsides of the American lifestyle, highlighting the work-obsessed culture and the financial struggles faced by many. While she still values the perks of U.S. citizenship and the support she can obtain from her government overseas, she doesn’t envision returning to America. For her, it’s a dead end.

