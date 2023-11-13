New Opportunities Arise as Americans Travel from Gaza to Egypt Amidst Ongoing Conflict

In an unexpected turn of events, a significant number of foreign passport holders, including Americans, have been granted permission to leave the war-stricken Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt. This development marks the first time the crossing has been opened to such individuals since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

Although precise figures have not been disclosed, a spokesperson from the U.S. State Department confirmed that several American citizens have already made the journey to Egypt. The State Department estimates that around 400 American citizens are currently trapped in Gaza, but it remains unclear how many will be able to cross over in the coming days.

Utah resident Susan Beseiso, who has been stuck in Gaza, shared her relief upon receiving guidance from the State Department regarding the possibility of limited departures. Beseiso expressed frustration prior to this, believing that Americans were being neglected. She referred to the situation as being held hostage, not by Hamas, but by the IDF soldiers, Egypt, and America.

Video footage captured the opening of the Rafah border crossing on the Palestinian side, allowing people to finally travel into Egypt after weeks of restrictions. While aid convoys were previously allowed to pass, this marks the first time individuals have been given access to the crossing. As of Wednesday, more than 320 foreign passport holders have made their way into Egypt, and it is expected that at least 545 foreigners and dual nationals, along with numerous sick and injured individuals, will leave Gaza throughout the day.

Sources have confirmed that Qatar played a crucial role in mediating an agreement between Egypt, Israel, Hamas, and the U.S., enabling the limited evacuations from Gaza. Once inside the terminal area, those departing faced long lines for passport and document checks. The first ambulances carrying wounded Palestinians also made their way from Gaza to Egypt, as the Egyptian government approved their travel for medical treatment.

It is important to note the devastating impact of the conflict on the Rafah border crossing and the surrounding area. Israeli airstrikes targeted the zone in response to the Hamas attacks, resulting in the loss of countless civilian lives. Additionally, the Gaza Health Ministry reports that over 15,000 people have been wounded in retaliatory Israeli strikes, with a death toll exceeding 8,500, two-thirds of which are women and children.

In a separate development, Gaza experienced a complete blackout of internet services, adding to the challenges faced by the population. This follows a previous 48-hour communications blackout caused by Israel’s expansion of its ground operation.

Despite the ongoing conflict and its harsh consequences, the opening of the Rafah border crossing and the opportunity for individuals to leave Gaza serves as a glimmer of hope amidst the darkness. It offers a chance for Americans and other foreign nationals to find safety and seek out much-needed medical treatment, while emphasizing the importance of international efforts to bring about peace in the region.

