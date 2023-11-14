American Jews Join Ranks of Protesters Opposing Judicial Changes in Israel

Rabbi Michelle Dardashti of Brooklyn’s Kane Street Synagogue acknowledges that openly protesting the Israeli government is foreign to American Jews, who are more accustomed to being asked to rally for Israel. However, there has been a noticeable shift as more American Jews are reassessing their relationship with Israel and are willing to publicly voice their concerns.

Polling shows that many American Jews, like their Israeli counterparts, oppose the proposed changes to the judiciary. However, there is a divide between progressive, religiously liberal Jews and conservative, strictly observant Jews on whether these changes would weaken or strengthen Israeli democracy.

The Israeli government’s efforts to diminish the independence of the judicial branch have sparked massive protests in Israel and smaller ones in the United States. Recently, grassroots groups like UnXeptable, comprised of Israeli expatriates in New York, have organized rallies to coincide with significant Jewish holidays and raise awareness about the issue.

A growing number of American Jews are setting aside their reservations and joining the protests against Israel’s plans to overhaul its judiciary. While some American Jews have been hesitant to criticize Israel’s domestic matters openly, President Biden’s expressed concerns, coupled with the argument that the Jewish diaspora should care about the status of Israeli democracy, have started to sway more American Jews to join the cause.

Have American Jewish organizations and leaders voiced their opposition to the judicial changes?

Yes, numerous Jewish American leaders and organizations, including the Jewish Federations of North America, have publicly objected to the proposed changes to the Israeli judiciary.

