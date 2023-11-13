Americans Depart Niger as European Nations Conduct Evacuations Following Political Crisis

Johannesburg, South Africa – In the wake of the detention of Niger’s elected president by his own elite guard, several European nations have begun evacuating their citizens from the country. While the United States has suspended security cooperation with the military forces in Niger, officials have refrained from labeling the situation as a coup, which could lead to a complete halt in American assistance to the country.

Under U.S. law, designating the events in Niger as a coup could potentially result in the cessation of American security and economic aid to the land-locked state. Niger has become an important democratic partner in the chaotic Sahel region of northern Africa, where the United States has ongoing military operations focused on counterterrorism.

Despite the U.S. government’s stance, a group of Americans managed to board an evacuation flight to Italy. European countries, including Italy, have been mobilizing rapidly to ensure the safe return of their citizens from Niger.

The first of three French planes dispatched for the purpose of evacuating European nationals returned to Paris on Tuesday night, carrying over 250 individuals. Furthermore, an Italian plane transporting Europeans, along with 21 U.S. citizens mainly from a Texas Christian group, landed in Rome early Wednesday morning.

The urgency of the evacuations intensified after demonstrators attacked the French embassy in Niger on Sunday. This display of violence prompted swift action from neighboring countries and international organizations.

Senior defense officials from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which includes Niger, were scheduled to convene in Abuja, Nigeria on Wednesday to discuss the situation. Most of the world recognizes the events in Niger as a coup, and ECOWAS has issued warnings to the military leader behind the takeover. The bloc has given him until August 6 to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum or face the possibility of forceful intervention.

ECOWAS has already implemented strict sanctions against the coup leaders and halted all trade and financial transactions between Niger and its 14 member states. However, the military junta ruling Niger has vowed to defend against any perceived acts of aggression by ECOWAS.

It is worth noting that not all ECOWAS members share a unified stance on the matter. Both Mali and Burkina Faso, which are also ECOWAS nations, have expressed support for the rebellious generals in Niger. They have warned that an attack on Niger would be tantamount to a declaration of war on their own regimes.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently spoke with President Bazoum and assured him of the United States’ unwavering support for Niger’s democracy and its people. However, it has been reported that neither the U.S. nor French militaries have plans to evacuate their soldiers stationed in Niger at this time. The United States has approximately 1,000 troops in the country, while France, as the former colonial power, has around 1,500 deployed. Both countries operate military bases in Niger jointly.

As the political crisis in Niger unfolds, it remains to be seen how the international community will respond and whether there will be a peaceful resolution to restore the elected leadership of the country.

FAQs

Q: What led to the evacuation of Americans from Niger?

A: Following the detention of Niger’s elected president by his own elite guard, several European nations, including Italy, initiated evacuation flights for their citizens in response to the escalating political crisis.

Q: Why hasn’t the United States labeled the situation in Niger as a coup?

A: According to U.S. law, designating the events as a coup could result in the suspension of American assistance to Niger. Despite suspending security cooperation with the Nigerien military, U.S. officials have refrained from using the coup label.

Q: What action has ECOWAS taken in response to the events in Niger?

A: ECOWAS has issued warnings to the military commander responsible for the coup, urging him to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum by August 6. The bloc has also imposed sanctions on the coup leaders and suspended trade and financial transactions with Niger.

Q: Are the U.S. and French militaries planning to evacuate their soldiers from Niger?

A: Currently, there are no plans to evacuate U.S. and French soldiers stationed in Niger. However, the situation remains fluid, and developments may arise in the future.

Q: How many troops does the United States have in Niger, and where are they based?

A: The United States has close to 1,000 troops in Niger who operate out of two jointly-run military bases.