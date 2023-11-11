Trapped in Gaza: American Citizens Struggle for Safety Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Amidst the relentless fighting between Israel and Hamas, hundreds of United States citizens find themselves trapped in the Gaza Strip, facing uncertainty and danger. Zakaria Alarayshi, a US citizen from Livonia, Michigan, experienced the horrifying impact of an Israeli air raid firsthand, leaving him feeling like a “second-class citizen” in his own country. The ongoing hostilities make travel out of Gaza perilous, while border restrictions further limit their options for escape.

Recently, Alarayshi and his wife Laila Alarayshi filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, urging the US government to evacuate American citizens from the besieged strip. The lawsuit highlights the need for equal treatment of all Americans, regardless of their location within the Gaza border. While the US has successfully evacuated its citizens from neighboring Israel, including on a cruise ship, those in Gaza have been left behind.

Nabih Ayad, a lawyer and founder of the Arab American Civil Rights League (ACRL), emphasizes that the US government has a duty to protect its citizens abroad. The lawsuit, which involves the violation of constitutional provisions that ensure equality under the law, aims to hold the US government accountable for its failure to act. Ayad stresses that the US has leverage over Israel and Egypt, two neighboring allies with the ability to assist in evacuations.

The dire security situation in Gaza worsens by the day, with Israeli air raids causing destruction and claiming numerous innocent lives. Alarayshi and his wife, currently residing in Khan Yunis to be closer to the border with Egypt, have repeatedly attempted to cross but have been denied safe passage. They remain stuck in a city subjected to constant airstrikes and an unbearable humanitarian crisis.

In addition to the fear of bombings, the couple faces severe shortages of essential supplies. The lack of food and clean water exacerbates their already precarious situation. Alarayshi, who suffers from diabetes, hypertension, and cholesterol, describes their desperate state, saying, “There is no life. We eat once every 24 hours, and even then, the options are limited. The shortage of water forces us to drink salty tap water, which is detrimental to our health.”

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, representing a Michigan district, has drawn attention to the Alarayshis’ plight and their struggle to find safety. Tlaib’s efforts aim to shed light on the urgency of rescuing American citizens caught in the conflict.

While the US State Department claims that the safety and security of its citizens overseas are of paramount importance, concrete plans for evacuating Americans from Gaza remain unclear. The Arab American Civil Rights League has received only standard responses from US officials, with little tangible action taken to address the urgent situation.

As the Alarayshis continue to fear for their lives, they are uncertain about their chances of survival. Their former home in Gaza City was bombed after they left, symbolizing the indiscriminate destruction wrought upon innocent civilians. The couple’s hopes for a better future and pursuit of the American dream have been shattered as they find themselves caught in a deadly conflict with no end in sight.