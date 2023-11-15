In a surprising turn of events, a pair of American tourists found themselves fast asleep atop Paris’ iconic Eiffel Tower after a night of revelry. The daring feat involved evading security and enjoying a forbidden nocturnal adventure. The incident, which unfolded on Monday, drew attention to the tower’s security measures and prompted an investigation into the breach.

Sete, the operator of the Eiffel Tower, disclosed that the slumbering duo was discovered by vigilant security guards during their routine inspection in the early morning hours before the attraction’s regular opening time. While the tourists had illicitly accessed an area closed to the public, authorities affirmed that they posed no immediate danger.

Paris prosecutors shared that the Americans had become trapped due to their heavy intoxication, hindering their ability to navigate their way down. This unusual predicament led to the involvement of specialist firefighters who safely retrieved the sleepers from the precarious spot located between the tower’s second and third levels.

Both individuals were subsequently taken to a local police station in Paris’ seventh district for questioning. Sete has also disclosed its intention to file a criminal complaint regarding the incident. The discovery of the unexpected visitors caused a slight delay in the tower’s opening to the public, leaving visitors anxiously waiting for around an hour.

Interestingly, this event came on the heels of two bomb threats that had forced the evacuation of the Eiffel Tower the previous Saturday. The authorities are now actively investigating these incidents to ensure the safety of all visitors.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How did the American tourists manage to sleep atop the Eiffel Tower?

The tourists accessed a normally restricted area of the tower and found a spot between the second and third levels to spend the night. Their heavy intoxication made it difficult for them to navigate their way back down.

2. What measures did the authorities take to retrieve the sleepers?

Specialist firefighters, equipped with the necessary expertise for such operations, were deployed to safely bring down the tourists from their unusual sleeping spot.

3. Were the Americans considered a threat to public safety?

According to the operator of the Eiffel Tower, the individuals did not pose an immediate threat to any visitors or the monument itself.

4. What actions will be taken following the incident?

Sete, the operator of the Eiffel Tower, intends to file a criminal complaint regarding the breach. Local authorities will conduct an investigation to prevent similar incidents in the future.

