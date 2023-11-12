An American Tourist’s Troubling Encounter with Roman Statues at Israel Museum

An incident of damage to two second-century Roman statues at the Israel Museum has led to the arrest of an American tourist. The unfortunate event, which occurred late on Thursday, has raised concerns about the safety of the museum’s precious collections and highlighted a growing trend of attacks on cultural heritage in Jerusalem.

The suspect, a 40-year-old Jewish American tourist, was identified by the authorities. Initial investigations suggest that his motivation for smashing the statues was due to his belief that they were idolatrous and contrary to the Torah. However, the suspect’s lawyer, Nick Kaufman, has denied any religious fanaticism and instead argued that his client suffers from a mental disorder known as the Jerusalem syndrome.

The Jerusalem syndrome is a condition characterized by a form of disorientation induced by the religious magnetism of the city. Visitors experiencing this syndrome often believe they are biblical figures. The suspect has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine his mental state. In light of this, the authorities have not disclosed his name.

While tensions and religious passions run high during the Jewish holiday season, it is important to note that this incident is not an isolated event. Radical ultra-Orthodox Jews have been responsible for spitting on and assaulting Christian worshippers, causing anger and concern among tourists and locals alike. The recent incident at the Israel Museum adds to the growing list of religiously motivated attacks on historical objects in Jerusalem.

The Israel Museum, renowned for its collection of archaeology, fine arts, and Jewish artifacts, condemned such acts of violence and expressed hope that incidents like these will not recur. Photos released by the museum showcase the damage caused by the vandalism, with a marble head of the goddess Athena knocked off its pedestal and a statue of a pagan deity shattered into pieces. The museum, however, refrained from disclosing the value of the statues or the cost of the damage.

The Israeli government has also voiced its alarm over the defacement of the statues, attributing it to Jewish iconoclasm rooted in early prohibitions against idolatry. Eli Escusido, director of the Israel Antiquities Authority, expressed concern over the destruction of cultural values carried out by religiously motivated extremists.

As visitors continue to explore the Israel Museum despite the unfortunate incident, it serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving and protecting cultural heritage. The restoration process for the damaged statues has already commenced, ensuring that these historical artifacts will regain their former glory.

