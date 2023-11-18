American Survivors of Hamas Terror Reflect on Life’s Second Chances

As Thanksgiving approaches, American survivors of the devastating Hamas attack at the Nova music festival in Israel find themselves filled with gratitude for the second chance at life they have been given.

Natalie Sanandaji and Lee Sasi, both survivors of the terror attack that left 260 people dead and many more held hostage, express their gratitude for being alive. Natalie reflects on the purpose that this second chance has given her, emphasizing the need to make her life meaningful. For her, Thanksgiving takes on a new significance as she appreciates the blessings of life and cherishes the relationships with her loved ones.

For Lee, the upcoming Thanksgiving holds special meaning as well. Only six weeks have passed since she hid under a pile of dead bodies in a bomb shelter before being rescued. She looks forward to spending the holiday surrounded by her loved ones and being grateful for her survival.

Both Natalie and Lee have vowed to live their lives with a renewed sense of purpose. Natalie has left her job in real estate and now advocates for Jewish and Israel causes. Lee, an avid chef, plans to cook a special Thanksgiving dinner for her guests as a way to show her love and gratitude.

While the survivors are thankful for their own lives, they also recognize the families who lost loved ones in the attack. They consider themselves fortunate to be alive, but their hearts go out to those who are unable to celebrate the holiday with their children.

As the survivors gather with their loved ones for Thanksgiving, they reflect on the harrowing experience they went through and appreciate the second chance they have been given. The holiday is a bittersweet reminder of the fragility of life, but also a celebration of resilience and gratitude.

