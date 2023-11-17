Guilt and Hope: A Personal Journey of Evacuating Gaza

Naela Elshorafa, an American visiting her ill mother in Gaza, experienced a turbulent and emotional journey when the Israel-Hamas war broke out. Now safely back home in Los Angeles, she wrestles with feelings of guilt. Guilt for being able to eat, sleep, and take a shower while knowing that her family in Gaza is enduring unimaginable hardship.

Naela’s initial trip to Gaza was meant to last only 10 days, but it quickly took an unexpected turn when Israeli missiles started raining down on the territory in response to a deadly attack by Hamas. She found herself caught in the midst of the conflict for a month, attempting to cross the Egypt-Gaza border multiple times.

During those harrowing weeks, Nabil Elshorafa, Naela’s son, feared the worst and began preparing himself for the heartbreaking news of his mother’s death. But thankfully, Naela was able to make it out of Gaza, reuniting with her son and bringing a sense of relief to their family. However, her happiness is tinged with sadness as her sick mother and other relatives remain behind.

Their family has experienced unimaginable loss, with 19 members killed in the war, and the toll continues to rise. Nabil emphasizes that every individual with family in Gaza has suffered similar losses. Though grateful for his mother’s safe return, he hopes that the negotiations that facilitated her evacuation can also lead to lasting peace in the region.

As Naela and Nabil share their stories, they offer a poignant reminder that behind the statistics and headlines of war, there are real people grappling with guilt, grief, and hope. It is a call for dialogue and negotiation as a means of resolving conflicts and rebuilding shattered lives.

