Record-Breaking American Rescued from Deep Cave as Intense Efforts Continue

TASELI PLATEAU, Turkey (AP) — In a daring rescue mission, a remarkable feat was achieved as an American researcher was successfully brought up from the staggering depth of a cave at 1,040 meters (3,410 feet) to the 700-meter (2,297 feet) mark. This significant milestone has been reached, and the researcher will now rest at a base camp before the challenging journey to the surface resumes.

The cave, known as the Morca cave, located in the magnificent Taurus Mountains of southern Turkey, is renowned for its record-breaking depth. This treacherous expedition took an unexpected turn when Mark Dickey, a seasoned caver, began experiencing stomach bleeding, causing him to suffer from severe vomiting on September 2. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, experts quickly organized a rescue operation.

An international team of doctors, paramedics, and expert cavers rallied to provide assistance. Base camps were established at different levels within the cave’s shaft, offering Dickey opportunities to rest during the laborious extrication process.

At 03:24 local time (GMT+3) yesterday, Mark was transported to the campsite at the -700 meter mark. The Speleological Federation of Turkey shared this news on their official account on X, formerly known as Twitter. Following this crucial stage, Dickey will revive his strength, undergo necessary treatments, and prepare to continue his journey.

The rescue operation involves the efforts of 190 personnel from eight countries, with 153 experts specifically trained in search and rescue. However, it is not without its challenges. One of the most notable obstacles faced by the team is the task of widening the narrow cave passages to allow stretcher lines to pass through at low depths, as highlighted by Yusuf Ogrenecek of the speleological federation.

Given the complexity of the situation, it is estimated that the extraction process may extend up to 10 days, depending on the researcher’s condition. The tireless determination and unwavering spirit demonstrated by all involved exemplify the indomitable human spirit in the face of adversity.

