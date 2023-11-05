An American-Owned Oil Tanker Unloads Sanctioned Iranian Crude Oil Near Texas

An American-owned oil tanker suspected of carrying sanctioned Iranian crude oil has unloaded its cargo near Texas, despite threats from Tehran to target shipping in the Persian Gulf. Ship-tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press reveals that the Marshall Islands-flagged Suez Rajan conducted a ship-to-ship transfer with another tanker, the MR Euphrates, near Galveston. The fate of the cargo aboard the Suez Rajan has become entangled in the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The U.S. Navy has increased its presence in the region, considering putting armed personnel on commercial ships to deter any attempts by Iran to seize additional vessels.

The offloading of the Suez Rajan’s cargo is significant in the context of Iran’s attempts to evade sanctions and continue selling its oil abroad. Since the collapse of the country’s nuclear deal in 2019, the U.S. and its allies have been seizing Iranian oil cargoes. In response, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has issued warnings to those involved in offloading the Suez Rajan’s cargo, threatening retaliation.

While U.S. officials and the owners of the Suez Rajan have not commented on the situation, the saga surrounding the tanker began earlier this year when it was suspected of carrying oil from Iran’s Kharg Island. The ship spent months in the South China Sea before heading for the Gulf of Mexico. Analysts believe that American officials may have seized the vessel’s cargo, although no public court documents have been disclosed yet.

Iran has also been active in seizing tankers in the Persian Gulf, including one carrying cargo for U.S. oil major Chevron Corp. The country’s Revolutionary Guard has declared that it will hold any oil company responsible for unloading Iranian crude from the Suez Rajan.

The offloading of the Suez Rajan’s cargo has raised concerns for the Biden administration, as the ship had been waiting in the Gulf of Mexico for months, potentially due to companies being wary of the threat posed by Iran. A group of Democratic and Republican senators has called on the White House for an update on the situation, expressing a desire to enforce sanctions and compensate victims of state-sponsored terrorism.

The U.S. Navy continues to monitor the situation in the region, asserting its right to operate in international waters. Cmdr. Rick Chernitzer, a spokesperson for the U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet, confirmed that the USS Bataan had recently transited through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which a significant portion of the world’s oil passes.