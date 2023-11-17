American Man Goes Missing After Israeli Rave Disrupted by Hamas Attack

A young American-Israeli attending an outdoor music festival in the Negev desert sent a cryptic message to his parents before going missing, following a chilling attack by Hamas militants. The incident unfolded when terrorists paraglided into the party and kidnapped attendees, leaving behind horrifying videos of the chaos.

Hersh Golberg-Polin, who recently turned 23, was celebrating the end of his Army service and his love for music when the attack occurred. As the situation escalated, Golberg-Polin managed to text his parents with a heartfelt “I love you” and an apology. However, he soon became unreachable, leaving his family desperate for his safe return.

Described as an adventurous and compassionate individual, Golberg-Polin had been driving tanks in the 7th Armored Brigade during his military service. Later, he received training to become a medic, which he found more fascinating than his initial role. Following his release from army duty, Golberg-Polin seized every opportunity to explore his passions for traveling, attending music festivals, and supporting his favorite soccer team.

Golberg-Polin had been working diligently as both a medic and a waiter to save enough money to fulfill his lifelong dream of visiting India. Born in Berkeley, California, he immigrated to Israel with his parents and younger sisters at a young age. Now, his family anxiously awaits his safe return, hoping that this passionate and vibrant young man will be reunited with them soon.

The Hamas attack on the music festival left hundreds of attendees fleeing for their lives as rockets and gunfire rained down upon them. Horrifying videos that circulated online captured the harrowing moment when joy turned into terror, with some individuals even being kidnapped by the attackers. The Israeli casualties inflicted by Hamas during the surprise onslaught were devastating, with over 300 deaths and nearly 1,600 wounded.

The timing of the attack was significant, coinciding with the major Jewish holiday of Sichat Torah and the 50th anniversary of the 1973 War. This historical context adds an emotional weight to the already tragic events that unfolded at the music festival. Hamas spokespersons have claimed that the number of Israeli hostages taken exceeds the estimates provided by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In response to this devastating attack, Prime Minister Netanyahu declared that Israel is now at war with Hamas. He vowed that the militant group would face consequences unlike any they have ever known before. As tensions continue to escalate, the fate of Hersh Golberg-Polin and the other kidnapped attendees remains uncertain, leaving their families and the nation anxiously awaiting any news of their whereabouts.

