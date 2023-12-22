American-Israeli Citizen Held Hostage by Hamas Passes Away in Gaza

An American citizen who was taken hostage by Hamas during the 7 October attacks on Israel has tragically died while in captivity in Gaza, according to a statement from a group representing hostages’ families. Gadi Haggai, a 73-year-old dual national of the US and Israel, was out for a walk with his wife Judith Weinstein Haggai, 70, when Hamas militants stormed into Israel. The exact circumstances surrounding Gadi Haggai’s death remain unclear, but he is believed to be the first confirmed American casualty held by Hamas.

Gadi Haggai, a retired chef and musician, was known for his sense of humor and his love for music. He played in the IDF Orchestra and had an enduring passion for the art form throughout his life. His tragic death has deeply saddened his family, friends, and the hostages’ families’ forum.

While Gadi Haggai’s death has been confirmed, his wife Judith Weinstein Haggai is still being held captive by Hamas in Gaza. The fate of Judith Weinstein Haggai remains uncertain, and her family continues to hold onto hope for her safe return.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: How did Gadi Haggai and Judith Weinstein Haggai end up being taken hostage by Hamas?

A: Gadi Haggai and Judith Weinstein Haggai were out for a walk in the Kibbutz Nir Oz, where they lived, when Hamas militants stormed into Israel.

Q: What were the last known communications from Gadi and Judith Haggai?

A: The couple sent a final text message to their children, stating that they were under attack from rocket fire and needed to find a place to hide in the fields.

Q: How many people were taken captive during the Hamas attacks on 7 October?

A: Approximately 240 people were believed to have been taken hostage when Hamas launched its surprise attacks on 7 October, resulting in around 1,200 fatalities.

Q: Has there been any progress in the release of hostages?

A: Yes, movement towards the release of hostages began after the Israeli government reached a landmark deal with Hamas. As part of a temporary truce, hostages were released in exchange for a pause in Israel’s offensive on Gaza to allow critical humanitarian aid.

Q: How many hostages have been released so far?

A: In the almost 11 weeks since the attacks, 110 hostages have been released.

Q: Did President Joe Biden face pressure to bring American citizens home?

A: Yes, President Joe Biden faced mounting pressure to bring American citizens home, especially with the tragic death of Gadi Haggai and the ongoing captivity of Judith Weinstein Haggai.