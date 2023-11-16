American Woman in Israel Shares Story of Family Taken Hostage

In a recent interview with CBS News, an American woman living in Israel spoke about the terrifying experience of having five family members taken hostage during Hamas’ attacks on the country. Abbey Onn, originally from Brookline, Massachusetts, recounted the moment she and her family realized their loved ones were missing.

Onn, who has been living in Tel Aviv for the past eight years, described receiving messages from relatives in southern Israel while she was at home in the north. The messages reported that Hamas had infiltrated the kibbutz where her family members lived and that they were afraid for their lives. The last communication they had was through WhatsApp on Saturday.

The situation took a turn for the worse when other family members emerged from bomb shelters and discovered that the five individuals were not among them. It wasn’t until the following day that they understood the full extent of what had happened. They came across a video on social media showing one of their family members, Erez, in the hands of Hamas, confirming their worst fears.

The affected family has deep roots in the Nir Oz area, with Carmela Dan’s father having moved to Israel and built the kibbutz a century ago. Carmela herself had been living there for 60 years and had become a beloved figure within the community. Onn described her family as deeply connected to the land, peace, and the simple joys of life.

Aside from the personal tragedy they faced, the kibbutz has also suffered significant damage during the attacks. Its destruction represents a blow to a close-knit community that had cherished their home and the traditions they built together.

FAQ:

Q: What is a kibbutz?

A: A kibbutz is a collective community in Israel where members live and work together, often focusing on agriculture or other shared industries.

Q: Who is Hamas?

A: Hamas is a Palestinian militant group that has been involved in various conflicts with Israel and is considered a terrorist organization by several countries.

Q: What is a bomb shelter?

A: A bomb shelter is a reinforced structure designed to provide protection from explosions or attacks. They are commonly found in areas that face the threat of bombings or missile strikes.

