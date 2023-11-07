Israel-Saudi Arabia Relations Rest on Defense Guarantees

The progress of normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia is now contingent on defense guarantees sought by Saudi Arabia from the United States, according to a senior Israeli official. While there are several unresolved issues in the negotiations, the official believes they are not as complicated as the defense guarantees. The desire for a US-brokered normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia remains strong, especially on the part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The chief concern for Saudi Arabia in these discussions is the defense pact with the United States, rather than concessions from Israel to the Palestinians. Although the Israeli official did not go into details, it was emphasized that Netanyahu is confident in rallying his hardline coalition behind him. This coalition, including far-right partners and Likud party members, opposes a Palestinian state and supports extending Jewish sovereignty over the West Bank.

Netanyahu is seeking a meeting with US President Joe Biden, but the details of the meeting have not been finalized. However, the senior official estimates that the meeting will take place, although the timing remains uncertain. Biden has previously expressed his concerns about the legislative changes in Israel and has called on Netanyahu to slow down the pace and seek broad consensus.

The issue of the judicial overhaul in Israel has also attracted attention, with tensions escalating between Netanyahu’s justice minister and the attorney general. However, the official declined to comment on the government’s latest approach to the judiciary, indicating that a statement may be forthcoming.

Although not directly related to the judicial reform, the proposed media shakeup by Communication Minister Shlomo Karhi has raised concerns among academics and journalists. The senior official revealed that Netanyahu has not yet had the opportunity to thoroughly examine the proposal.

In conclusion, the progress of normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia depends on defense guarantees sought by Saudi Arabia from the United States. The focus is on a possible US-brokered normalization, with Israeli concessions to the Palestinians taking a back seat. Netanyahu is confident in garnering support from his coalition partners. The possibility of a meeting between Netanyahu and Biden is likely, although the timing is unclear. The issue of judicial overhaul in Israel remains contentious, and a statement may be forthcoming. The proposed media shakeup is yet to be fully reviewed by Netanyahu.