Partner of Rescued American Caver Provides Update on Health

In a recent interview on “Good Morning America,” Jessica Van Ord, the partner of Mark Dickey, the American caver who was trapped underground in Turkey for 12 days, shared insights into his health and the challenges they faced during the rescue operation.

Van Ord, a paramedic, noticed a concerning symptom – black tarry stool – indicating internal bleeding. Determined to ensure Mark’s safety, she urged him to make his way back to the camp despite their limited resources as a small group. Van Ord emphasized the importance of staying alert and prepared in such critical situations.

Dickey, who leads the New Jersey Initial Response Team, had become trapped in Morca Cave in Turkey’s Taurus Mountains after falling ill over 3,400 feet below the surface. However, after a successful rescue operation, he was extracted from the cave and is currently in good condition. Van Ord assured the audience that Mark is doing well, able to sit up, talk, and gradually return to his normal self.

While Dickey remains hospitalized in Mersin for further examination and observation, Turkish authorities report that his overall health is stable. The medical team will continue to investigate the cause of his condition and provide more details in due course.

During the rescue process, Van Ord faced a difficult decision – whether to stay by Mark’s side or seek medical attention. Realizing the urgency of initiating rescue efforts and starting treatment, she chose to depart after one last hug, confident that Mark was in capable hands.

The relief of Mark’s successful rescue was shared not only by Van Ord, but also by his parents, who expressed immense joy and gratitude. They acknowledged the collective effort of everyone involved in the extensive rescue operation, recognizing the dedication and hard work put into saving their son’s life.

