Heartbreaking Loss: American-Canadian-Israeli Woman Believed to Be Held Hostage in Gaza Found Deceased

TEL AVIV, Israel – In a tragic turn of events, the Israeli kibbutz of Nir Oz has announced that Judih Weinstein, an American-Canadian-Israeli woman who was believed to be held hostage in Gaza, has been pronounced dead. This devastating news comes just six days after the death of her husband, Gad Haggai.

The horrifying incident occurred on October 7 when Hamas militants infiltrated the Israeli border, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the kidnapping of 240 others. Weinstein, 70, and Haggai, 73, were taking an early morning walk near their home when they were shot. Despite being injured, Weinstein managed to contact emergency services and inform them about the attack while also sending a message to her family.

Previously, it was suspected that Weinstein and her husband were among the hostages held captive in Gaza. However, the kibbutz revealed last week that Haggai had been killed on October 7, and his body had been taken to Gaza. Now, it has been reported that Weinstein was also killed on the same day, and her body is being held in Gaza. The circumstances behind their deaths remain unclear.

The couple leaves behind two sons, two daughters, and seven grandchildren. President Joe Biden expressed his devastation upon learning about Weinstein’s death, particularly after meeting with their daughter. The families have endured immense suffering and deserve justice, he remarked.

Weinstein, born in New York, was an active member of Kibbutz Nir Oz, a close-knit community near the Gaza border. She dedicated herself to teaching English to children with special needs and also guided youngsters and teenagers in meditation techniques to alleviate anxiety caused by rocket fire from Gaza. Haggai, a retired chef and jazz musician, shared Weinstein’s passion for serving others.

In a YouTube video filmed during a period of heightened conflict between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group, Weinstein recited heartfelt poems and expressed hope for a future free from violence. Her family fondly remembers her unwavering commitment to empowering children of all backgrounds through her love for poetry, puppeteering, and mindfulness.

Al Haggai, one of the couple’s sons, disclosed that they initially believed his mother’s multiple citizenships might aid her release during a week-long ceasefire in late November. Sadly, she was not among the 105 hostages freed during that time. As per the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at least 23 of the estimated 129 hostages held in Gaza have died or been killed in captivity.

Nir Oz suffered significant losses on October 7, with approximately one-quarter of its residents either killed or kidnapped. The families of the missing hostages have garnered widespread support and sympathy throughout Israel, urging the government to secure a new ceasefire agreement to bring their loved ones back home.

Prime Minister Netanyahu recently met with some of the affected families, reassuring them of behind-the-scenes efforts to secure the release of the hostages. While details cannot be divulged at this time, the government is tirelessly working towards the safe return of all hostages, he conveyed.

