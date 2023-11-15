Owners of American bully XLs Express Disappointment over Breed Ban

By Harrison Jones & Jo Couzens

BBC News

Owners of American bully XL dogs have expressed their disappointment at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s decision to ban the breed. The recent announcement comes in response to a series of attacks, including one that resulted in the death of Ian Price.

Prime Minister Sunak has described American bully XLs as a “danger to communities, particularly our children”. Campaign groups such as Bully Watch and Protect Our Pets have also labeled the breed as “a clear and present threat to public health”.

However, critics argue that breed-specific bans are not effective in reducing dog attacks. Animal charities like the RSPCA believe that it is irresponsible ownership, rather than the inherent nature of the breed, that leads to violent incidents.

Charlotte Towner, who is a proud owner of a two-year-old American bully XL named Coco, disagrees with the breed ban. She believes that her dog is a gentle and loving companion, especially around her young child. Towner argues that the negative publicity surrounding the breed is due to their appearance and that a ban would not solve the problem of attacks.

Jake Higgs, another owner of an American bully XL, is devastated by the ban. He describes his 18-month-old dog, Bane, as tame and calm, with the temperament of a Labrador. Higgs suggests that it is unfair to generalize all dogs based on the actions of a few and emphasizes the importance of responsible ownership.

Jordan Shelley, an American bully XL owner, proposes the introduction of licenses and training programs for all dog breeds. He believes that mandatory training courses would educate owners and reduce the number of dog bites and fatalities. Serena Norton, another American bully XL owner, agrees that training and socialization are crucial for these dogs and attributes their behavior to their upbringing and the influence of their owners.

Not all American bully XL owners share positive experiences with the breed. Some have reached out to charities for urgent assistance in managing their dogs. Ira Moss, the manager of All Dogs Matter, highlights the strength and power of American bully XLs, noting that experienced handlers are needed to manage them properly. Moss also calls for stricter regulations on online advertising of the breed to prevent inexperienced individuals from acquiring such powerful dogs.

While there are differing opinions among American bully XL owners, it’s evident that the ban has sparked a debate about responsible ownership and the impact of breed-specific legislation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is an American bully XL?

American bully XL is a breed of dog known for its large size and muscular build. They are often mistaken for American Pit Bull Terriers but are a distinct breed with specific characteristics. American bully XLs are loyal and protective but require responsible ownership and proper socialization.

2. Why are American bully XL dogs being banned?

American bully XL dogs are being banned due to a series of attacks, including fatalities, that have raised concerns about the breed’s potential danger to communities. The ban aims to address public safety concerns and reduce the risk of further incidents.

3. Are breed-specific bans effective in reducing dog attacks?

Critics argue that breed-specific bans are not effective in reducing dog attacks. They believe that responsible ownership and proper training are more important factors in preventing incidents. Animal charities like the RSPCA advocate for education and addressing irresponsible ownership instead of focusing solely on breed-specific legislation.

4. What can be done to prevent dog attacks?

To prevent dog attacks, it is crucial to promote responsible ownership. This includes proper training, socialization, and understanding of a dog’s needs. Implementing licensing and mandatory training programs for all dog breeds can help educate owners and ensure that they adhere to regulations. Additionally, stricter regulations on online advertising of potentially dangerous breeds can limit inexperienced individuals from obtaining such dogs.

5. Are all American bully XL dogs aggressive?

No, not all American bully XL dogs are aggressive. Like any other breed, individual temperament and behavior depend on various factors, including upbringing, socialization, and training. It is unfair to generalize the entire breed based on the actions of a few dogs. Responsible ownership and understanding the specific needs of American bully XLs are key to maintaining their peaceful nature.