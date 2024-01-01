A Fresh Perspective on the American Bully XL Ban and its Impact on Responsible Dog Owners

By Jane M Smith

In a recent development, the government has announced a ban on the American Bully XL dog breed, a decision that has raised concerns among responsible owners. Starting from New Year’s Eve, various activities including breeding, selling, advertising, rehoming, abandoning, and allowing an American Bully XL dog to stray will be deemed illegal. This second stage of the ban, effective from 1 February, will make it illegal to own an American Bully XL unless the owner has successfully applied for an exemption.

Sophie Coulthard, a dedicated Bully XL owner from south-west London, strongly disagrees with the ban and believes it will primarily affect responsible owners. She said, “I think the ban really will only affect responsible bully owners because it will be people like myself that will comply with the law, that will go out with our dog muzzled at all times – which is not very good in terms of animal welfare.”

Coulthard expresses concerns about the negative impact the ban will have on her dog’s lifestyle. Even with an exemption, American Bully owners will be required to keep their dogs on a lead at all times in public. This means certain places such as pubs will become less accessible, as it is not fair to keep a dog muzzled for extended periods.

Billy, Coulthard’s beloved American Bully, has been everything she desired in a pet, and he is adored by everyone who meets him. In response to the ban, Coulthard and fellow breed owners initiated the “Don’t Ban Me, Licence Me” campaign, advocating for dog licensing instead of breed-specific bans. They argue that this approach has proven more effective in promoting responsible dog ownership across all breeds in other countries.

To support their cause, Coulthard and her group have successfully crowdfunded over £175,000. They have also requested a judicial review of the ban, and legal action is ongoing. Recently, they attempted to seek an injunction to prevent euthanizing American Bullies in shelters as the ban takes effect, but sadly, their bid was unsuccessful.

Dr. Susan Paterson from the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons highlights another concerning aspect of the ban. She suggests that as a consequence, we might witness an increase in dogs abandoned or left tied up outside places like veterinary surgeries and supermarkets. Such outcomes could pose significant challenges for both the public and animal welfare organizations.

The government justifies the ban by citing a rise in fatal attacks by American Bullies. However, some members of the public and dog owners argue that a breed-specific ban is not the most effective solution. Instead, they propose that improved responsible ownership and proper licensing across all breeds would be more beneficial in ensuring public safety.

While the government takes the necessary measures to address public concerns, it is crucial to remember that responsible owners also play a vital role in promoting a safe environment for all. The focus should be on educating owners and establishing measures that encourage responsible dog ownership across the board.

