New Immigration Policy Needed for America’s Fullness

The United States is currently facing a surge of migrants at the Southern border, leading to increasing challenges and legal complexities. In light of this situation, Senator Lindsey Graham has emphasized the need for a swift and effective solution. He asserts that the U.S. is “full” and urges the implementation of measures to discourage further attempts to enter the country.

To address the issue, Graham proposes the deportation of the 1.7 million individuals who are already awaiting removal. By prioritizing their deportation before allowing new individuals to enter, he believes it will serve as a deterrent. Additionally, the senator suggests utilizing the Title 42 authority, previously employed during the Covid-19 pandemic, to expedite the removal process for undocumented immigrants.

Title 42 authority is derived from a public health law enacted during World War II. It temporarily suspends certain legal protections for asylum seekers in cases where there is a potential threat to public safety. Although this policy was discontinued in May, Graham highlights its efficacy in expediting the asylum process.

Graham attributes the current situation to policy decisions made shortly after President Joe Biden took office and advocates for immediate action to rectify the broken immigration system. He emphasizes that resolving the border crisis is crucial before discussing international aid for countries like Ukraine and Israel.

Furthermore, Graham asserts that former President Donald Trump would prioritize immigration control measures if he were to return to the White House. He maintains that mass deportations would be a fundamental component of Trump’s strategy.

On the CBS show, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston also express concerns about the surging immigration crisis. However, they redirect their criticism towards Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who has been transporting migrants to their cities without proper coordination. Both Democratic mayors emphasize the importance of organized and compassionate handling of the humanitarian crisis.

As the U.S. grapples with the challenges posed by the influx of migrants, it becomes evident that a comprehensive and effective immigration policy is urgently needed. By addressing the current situation and implementing measures to deter further illegal entry, the U.S. can ensure the stability of its immigration system while upholding its values of humanitarianism and national security.

