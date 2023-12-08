Indian Ambassador Meets Former Navy Personnel on Qatar Death Row

New Delhi: The Indian Ambassador to Qatar recently had a meeting with eight former Indian Navy personnel who are currently on death row. This comes after two hearings were held regarding an appeal filed against the capital punishment handed down by a Qatari court.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, the Navy veterans were sentenced to death by the Court of First Instance in Qatar on October 26. The verdict was met with deep shock by India, which pledged to explore all legal options to assist the condemned individuals. In response, an appeal was filed by the families of the Indian nationals.

Bagchi stated during a media briefing that two hearings have already taken place, one on November 30 and another on November 23. He further mentioned that the next hearing is scheduled to take place soon. The Indian government is closely monitoring the situation and providing the necessary legal and consular assistance to the detainees.

Consular access was granted to the Indian Ambassador to meet the eight men in prison on December 3. The Indian government will continue to closely follow the case, ensuring support and assistance to the prisoners throughout the legal process.

When questioned about whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the matter with Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani during their meeting at the CO summit in Dubai, Bagchi did not directly respond. Instead, he referred to Modi’s remarks on ‘X’, where the prime minister highlighted the potential of bilateral partnership and the well-being of the Indian community in Qatar.

This is not the first time that the Indian Ambassador has been granted consular access. These Indian nationals, who were employed by the private company Al Dahra, were arrested in August of last year on charges of alleged espionage. However, neither the Qatari authorities nor the Indian government have publicly disclosed the specific charges against them.

