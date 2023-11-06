Ecuadorians Vote to Protect Yasuní National Park, Taking a Stand for Biodiversity Conservation

Ecuadorians have made a resounding decision to ban oil drilling in the renowned Yasuní National Park, a critical biodiverse region within the Amazon rainforest. The National Electoral Council of Ecuador (CNE) reported that with over 92% of the votes counted, nearly 59% of the participants rejected oil drilling in the park, while 41% voted in favor.

Yasuní National Park, spanning around 1 million hectares (2.5 million acres), is situated at the convergence of the Amazon, the Andes, and the Equator. It is believed that just one hectare of this land contains more animal species than the entirety of Europe and more tree species than exist in all of North America. The park’s environmental importance cannot be overstated.

The Ecuadorian state oil company started drilling in Block 43, a tiny portion of the National Park, in 2016. This drilling currently yields over 55,000 barrels a day, contributing approximately 12% to Ecuador’s oil production. However, environmental groups, including the Yasunidos collective, have long advocated for a ban on drilling in the park. Their perseverance paid off when the country’s constitutional court approved the inclusion of the drilling ban on the presidential election ballot held on August 20.

While some politicians, including energy minister Fernando Santos, express concerns about potential negative impacts on Ecuador’s economy, environmental and Indigenous groups contend that the country must transition away from fossil fuels and safeguard the Amazon. They believe alternative economic activities such as eco-tourism will help fill any void left by the ban.

“This referendum presents a huge opportunity for us to create change in a tangible way,” stated Helena Gualinga, an Indigenous rights advocate living in a remote village in the Ecuadorian Amazon.

The vote to protect Yasuní National Park signifies a major triumph for biodiversity conservation efforts and sends a powerful message to the world. Mitch Anderson, executive director of Amazon Frontlines, applauded the Ecuadorian people for their grassroots climate action, emphasizing the significance of their action in safeguarding one of the most biodiverse forests in the Amazon.

While critics argue that banning drilling will have significant economic ramifications, Ecuadorians have demonstrated a deep commitment to preserving their natural heritage and standing up for what they believe is right. Their decision paves the way for exploring sustainable alternatives that prioritize environmental conservation and ensure a harmonious future for both nature and society.