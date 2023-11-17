Ayodhya Deepotsav Illuminates the Spirit of Unity

Ayodhya, the sacred city in Uttar Pradesh, has once again captured the world’s attention with its mesmerizing Deepotsav celebrations. This year’s festivities, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have not only created a new Guinness World Record but have also exemplified the spirit of unity and devotion.

During the grand Deepotsav celebrations, Ayodhya witnessed the lighting of a staggering 22 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) across 51 ghats. This remarkable display of light not only illuminated the city but also sent waves of energy and enthusiasm throughout the nation.

The Prime Minister, in awe of the breathtaking spectacle, described the event as “amazing, divine, and unforgettable.” His heartfelt wishes were centered on Lord Shri Ram bringing prosperity and inspiration to every citizen of the country.

Deeply immersed in spirituality, Ayodhya has been hosting the Deepotsav celebrations since 2017, coinciding with the formation of the Yogi Adityanath-led government. Over the years, the number of diyas lit during this auspicious occasion has witnessed a remarkable growth. From 51,000 diyas in 2017 to 9 lakh diyas in 2021, the city has been progressively illuminating itself.

However, this year’s Deepotsav was particularly significant as it marked the ongoing construction of the Ram Temple, a long-cherished dream for millions of devotees. The temple, set to be inaugurated on January 22, 2024, promises to be a symbol of divinity and spirituality for generations to come.

In a powerful display of solidarity, Prime Minister Modi also celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh. Expressing his gratitude for their unwavering courage and sacrifice, he highlighted the soldiers’ role in keeping the nation safe and secure. The Prime Minister’s visit to the soldiers echoed his belief that wherever these brave warriors stood, their presence was akin to a sacred temple.

This unique combination of the Deepotsav celebrations and Diwali with the soldiers showcases the Indian spirit of unity and diversity. It signifies that the ideals of light, hope, and resilience transcend boundaries and connect every individual in a profound way.

As the diyas illuminated Ayodhya’s ghats, the city became a beacon of unity, reminding every citizen of their shared heritage and the power of coming together. The Deepotsav celebrations hold a special place in the hearts of millions, as they symbolize the triumph of good over evil and the victory of light over darkness.

FAQs:

Q: What is Deepotsav?

A: Deepotsav is an annual festival celebrated in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, where millions of diyas are lit during Diwali to commemorate the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya and symbolize the triumph of light over darkness.

Q: How many diyas were lit in Ayodhya during Deepotsav?

A: This year, Ayodhya set a new Guinness World Record by lighting over 22 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) across 51 ghats during Deepotsav.

