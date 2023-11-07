Discovery of Mummified Body Points to Unsettling Trend in Melting Glaciers

A shocking discovery has been made on a rapidly melting glacier in the Austrian province of Tyrol: the body of a man, believed to have died over two decades ago. The body was found by a mountain guide at an altitude of 2,900 meters on the Schlatenkees glacier in East Tyrol. This harrowing finding is indicative of a concerning trend in the Alpine region where glaciers are rapidly disappearing due to climate change.

Authorities recovered the body using a helicopter, and nearby, a rucksack containing a bank card and a driving license was found. Preliminary investigations suggest that the man was an Austrian citizen who perished at the age of 37 in 2001 while engaging in ski touring. DNA tests are currently underway to establish the deceased man’s identity, a process that is expected to take several weeks.

The Schlatenkees glacier, where the body was found, has been experiencing devastating losses. According to the Austrian Alpine Club, it recorded the largest loss of ice in the country, measuring a staggering 89.5 meters in the 2021/2022 season. Last year, the club reported that Austria’s glaciers were melting at an unprecedented rate, leading to the greatest shrinkage in recorded history since measurements began in 1891.

This grim discovery is not an isolated incident. As the summer heat intensifies and the ice recedes, more secrets are being exposed in the rapidly shrinking Alpine glaciers. In a similar case this summer, human remains and bones were found by a climber in the Venediger group of mountains, also within the Tyrol region. These remains are believed to have been entombed in the Schlatenkees glacier for decades. DNA analysis is currently underway to determine their identity.

The ramifications of these discoveries extend beyond the tragic loss of human lives. Alpine glaciers play a vital role in Europe’s environment, acting as sources of freshwater for rivers and sustaining agriculture as well as energy production. With the escalating temperatures experienced in both Austria and Switzerland, there is growing concern for the future of these glaciers and their impact on the continent.

The mounting evidence of bodies emerging from melting glaciers serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address climate change. If we fail to take meaningful action, these frozen time capsules may continue to expose the grim consequences of our warming planet, forever preserving the stories of lives lost long ago.