A recent celebrity party held at Moscow’s Mutabor nightclub has sparked intense backlash and a series of investigations in conservative Russia. The event, organized by TV presenter and actress Anastasia Ivleeva, had a dress code that encouraged attendees to be “almost naked.” One participant, a rapper named Vacio, caught attention by wearing only a strategically-placed sock. The photos from the party quickly circulated on social media, leading to a storm of criticism and public outrage.

Conservative legislators, bloggers, and citizens were quick to condemn the party, considering it inappropriate and even unpatriotic, especially in the context of Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The incident overshadowed other pressing issues in the country, diverting public attention from problems such as rising egg prices and economic struggles. Even Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, described the event as a stain on those involved, urging them to reflect on their actions.

The repercussions of the controversial party were swift. Vacio, whose real name is Nikolai Vasilyev, was sentenced to 15 days in jail and fined 200,000 roubles ($2,182) under Russia’s strict LGBTQ “propaganda” law. The law, which was further strengthened last year, prohibits the dissemination of positive information about the LGBTQ community. Ivleeva, on the other hand, issued two public apology videos expressing remorse for her actions and accepting any consequences that may arise. However, she hoped for a second chance.

The fallout from the event extended beyond legal consequences. Ivleeva’s affiliations with major Russian mobile phone operator MTS were severed, and the tax authorities initiated an investigation that could result in a five-year imprisonment. Additionally, more than 20 individuals filed a lawsuit against her, demanding one billion roubles ($10.9m) for “moral suffering.” If successful, the money would be directed to a state fund supporting Russian veterans of the war in Ukraine.

Notably, other well-known figures who attended the party, such as pop singer Filipp Kirkorov, also issued public apologies. Kirkorov, wearing a sparkling lace outfit and futuristic sunglasses, acknowledged his irresponsibility and called for forgiveness during these challenging times. The incident even prompted journalist Ksenia Sobchak, whose late father had a close relationship with President Vladimir Putin, to apologize for her involvement.

The controversy surrounding the party reflects a broader shift in Russian society, where social conservatism has gained prominence. President Putin has repeatedly emphasized the importance of traditional values and condemned Western countries for allegedly undermining them. In fact, in November, Russia’s Supreme Court labeled the “LGBT movement” as “extremists.”

As public opinion remains divided, some Moscow residents expressed their indignation and called for punishment for those involved in the party. They argued that during such challenging times for Russia, individuals should feel a sense of shame and consider the sacrifices made by those fighting for the country. The incident serves as a reminder of the diverse perspectives and values prevalent in society.

