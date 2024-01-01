New Article: Outrage Over Scantily Clad Celebrity Party in Moscow

A recent scandalous event in Moscow has sparked outrage among the public and authorities alike. Russian celebrities attending an “almost naked” themed party at Mutabor nightclub are facing fierce backlash, especially amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the country’s push towards conservatism.

The party, organized by popular blogger Anastasia Ivleeva on December 20-21, drew criticism from various groups including Orthodox Church officials, pro-war activists, and pro-Kremlin lawmakers. One attendee, rapper Vacio (Nikolay Vasilyev), even faced legal consequences. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail and fined 200,000 rubles for participating in an event that was deemed to “propagate non-traditional sexual relationships” by a Moscow court. Vasilyev was charged with offenses including petty hooliganism.

The court ruling described how Vasilyev disrupted public order, used vulgar language, and promoted non-traditional sexual relationships through the internet and Telegram channels. Although the initial intention of the party was to showcase photos from Ivleeva’s time as the chief editor of the Russian edition of Playboy, it quickly gained notoriety for its controversial dress choices and themes.

The event has also drawn attention to the increasing conservative agenda in Russia, with the Kremlin introducing anti-LGBTQ laws in recent years. This conservative shift has been further amplified following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. In fact, Russia’s Supreme Court has officially labeled the “international LGBTQ movement” as an extremist organization.

The backlash against the party takes place against the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s re-election campaign in 2024. Putin has been emphasizing traditional values and contrasting them with what he portrays as the decadence and immorality of the West. It is within this context that controversial events like the “almost naked” party are receiving significant scrutiny.

Apologies have been issued by some of the attendees of the party in response to the angry public reaction. Ivleeva, the party’s organizer, initially defended the dress choices as a personal decision of the attendees and promoted it as an opportunity to display her work with Playboy. However, in a subsequent video lasting over 21 minutes, she tearfully apologized, seeking forgiveness and a chance for redemption. Additionally, a lawsuit seeking substantial compensation for moral damages has been filed against Ivleeva for organizing the event.

Consequences of the scandal have extended beyond legal repercussions. Popular pop star Anna Asti had her New Year’s event in Moscow canceled due to her involvement at the controversial party. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refrained from commenting on the issue, urging others not to discuss it publicly.

Public opinion about the party has brought forth strong reactions from various individuals. Ekaterina Mizulina, an outspoken pro-war activist and Head of the Safe Internet League, thanked the Russian police for their response and shared screenshots of messages from concerned citizens. One message highlighted the dilemma of explaining the purpose of the war in Ukraine to a nephew who became disabled as a result of the conflict, juxtaposing it with Ivleeva’s underwear. Mizulina expressed her dissatisfaction with hosting such events when young people are risking their lives in military operations and children are losing their fathers.

Vitaly Borodin, the head of the Federal Project for Security and Anti-Corruption, expressed outrage, condemning the event as “sodomy, obscurantism, and LGBT propaganda.” He called upon the Minister of Internal Affairs to send police to the Mutabor nightclub.

As the controversy continues to unfold, it highlights the clash between personal freedom of expression and societal expectations, particularly in a country navigating issues of national identity and conservative values.