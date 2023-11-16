Allied Countries Provide Ukraine with New Drone Technology and Counter-UAS Systems

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has entered its 18th month, and in a show of solidarity, Ukraine’s European allies have announced plans to send new unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and counter-drone equipment to the country.

German weapons manufacturer Rheinmetall has revealed that it will be delivering its LUNA NG (next-generation) unmanned reconnaissance drone to Kyiv by the end of the year. This is part of a larger military aid package initiated by the German government in July. The LUNA NG, also known as “Husar” by the Bundeswehr, is accompanied by a ground control station, multiple UAVs, a launch catapult, net equipment for drone retrieval, and equipment for rapid repairs. This advanced system is mounted on a Rheinmetall HX truck with a swap body system. It boasts an impressive flight time of over twelve hours and a datalink range of up to 300 kilometers with satellite communication equipment.

Ukraine has already received support in the form of reconnaissance drones from various countries. This includes 88 Vector drones from Quantum Systems and 20 RQ-35 Heidrun systems from Danish company Sky-Watch. Additionally, 32 unspecified reconnaissance drones were delivered to Ukraine as of August 9.

Furthermore, Ukraine is set to receive CORTEX Typhon counter-UAS systems from Norwegian company Kongsberg. These systems are designed to counter a wide range of UAVs by physically disabling or otherwise neutralizing the aerial threats. The agreement for this delivery was made through the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), which is managed by the United Kingdom and supported by several international partners including Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, and Lithuania. The IFU aims to procure critical capabilities for Ukraine quickly.

The Kongsberg contract is valued at £56 million ($72 million) and includes not only the counter-UAS systems but also donated Dingo 2 armored vehicle personnel carriers, remote weapon systems, and additional weapons from the Norwegian government.

This collaboration between Ukraine and its allies demonstrates a united front and a commitment to supporting Ukraine’s defense capabilities in the face of Russian aggression.

FAQ:

1. What is the LUNA NG drone?

The LUNA NG drone, also known as “Husar,” is an advanced unmanned reconnaissance drone developed by German weapons maker Rheinmetall. It is equipped with a solid ground control station and various UAVs, offering an extended flight time and a wide datalink range.

2. What is the purpose of the CORTEX Typhon counter-UAS system?

The CORTEX Typhon counter-UAS system, developed by Norwegian company Kongsberg, is designed to counter a wide spectrum of UAVs by either physically disabling them or neutralizing the aerial threats through other means.

3. What is the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU)?

The International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) is a funding mechanism operated by the United Kingdom on behalf of a group of international partners, including the UK, Norway, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, and Lithuania. The IFU aims to identify and provide critical capabilities to Ukraine quickly.

(Source: Defense News)