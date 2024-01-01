Israeli Strikes in Syria: Targets Hit and Political Implications

Israeli airstrikes have once again targeted sites in southern Syria and near Damascus, causing material damage. In the first wave of attacks, Israeli fighter jets conducted airstrikes over the Golan Heights, hitting sites in southern Syria. A radar site belonging to the Syrian Army at Tal al-Sahn, close to the Syrian-Jordanian border, was among the targets destroyed. No injuries were reported.

Shortly after the initial airstrikes, a second wave of attacks targeted several sites near Damascus, with Syrian air defenses activated in response. The second airstrike was conducted from over Lebanon and also caused material damage. It is significant to note that all the targeted sites held air defense systems.

The repeated targeting of the Tal al-Sahn site suggests Israel’s ongoing strategic interest in disrupting Syrian military infrastructure. In recent weeks, tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated, with the killing of Razi Mousavi, a senior officer in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in the Damascus area. Mousavi, a key figure in Iran’s efforts in Syria, had previously been targeted by Israel.

Moreover, these airstrikes also occurred just a day after the Damascus International Airport resumed operations following damage caused by an alleged Israeli airstrike in late November. These developments highlight the ongoing conflict dynamics in the region, with Israel’s military actions having a significant impact on the Syrian government’s infrastructure and Iran’s influence in the country.

