New Israeli Airstrikes Target Iranian Sites in Eastern Syria

In a recent development, new reports confirm alleged Israeli airstrikes targeting sites used by the Syrian Army and Iranian militias in the Deir Ezzor region of eastern Syria. The strikes, which occurred on Monday night, have raised concerns about escalating tensions in the area.

According to Syrian reports, the airstrikes caused injuries to two Syrian soldiers. While the Syrian state news agency SANA acknowledged the attacks, it did not provide further details. However, opposition-affiliated Syrian media news site highlighted that unidentified aircraft targeted sites belonging to Iranian militias in the same region. Notably, one of the airstrikes hit a site near al-Bukamal, situated close to the Iraqi-Syrian border.

The alleged airstrikes have also been reported near the cities of al-Mayadeen and Deir Ezzor. Targets include a railway crossing on the Iraq-Syrian border, a border bridge, a radar system in Deir Ezzor linked to Hezbollah, and a human resources building owned by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

This incident comes just two days after another alleged Israeli airstrike, which targeted an Iranian weapons shipment near al-Dimass, northwest of Damascus. The airstrike was reportedly aimed at a building owned by Hezbollah and the weapons were said to be en route to Lebanon. Notably, Syrian state media chose not to comment on this incident.

These recent developments highlight the ongoing tensions between Israel, Syria, and Iranian-backed militias operating in Syrian territory. The growing incidents of alleged Israeli airstrikes underline the complexity of the situation and the potential for further escalation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What were the targets of the alleged Israeli airstrikes in eastern Syria?

The targets reportedly included a railway crossing on the Iraq-Syrian border, a border bridge, a radar system in Deir Ezzor linked to Hezbollah, and a human resources building owned by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

2. How many airstrikes were reported and where did they take place?

Multiple airstrikes were reported near the cities of al-Mayadeen, Deir Ezzor, and a site near al-Bukamal, close to the Iraqi-Syrian border.

3. Were there any casualties?

According to Syrian reports, two Syrian soldiers were injured in the airstrikes. No other casualties have been reported at this time.

4. What was the previous alleged Israeli airstrike targeting?

Just two days prior, another alleged Israeli airstrike targeted an Iranian weapons shipment near al-Dimass, northwest of Damascus. The airstrike was believed to have hit a building belonging to Hezbollah.

Sources:

– [Syrian state news agency SANA](https://sana.sy/en)

– [Syrian Capital Voice news site](https://examplenews.com)