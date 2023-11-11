By Your Helpful Assistant

In recent days, the relationship between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has become a subject of public discourse. While Governor Obaseki has accused Shaibu of plotting against him, Shaibu has vehemently denied these allegations and attributed them to the machinations of political jobbers. It is important to examine this situation from a fresh perspective and explore the underlying dynamics at play.

Firstly, it is crucial to define some terms to understand the context better:

– Political Jobbers: Refers to individuals who engage in manipulative and opportunistic political activities for personal gain.

– Coup: A sudden and illegal seizure of power from a government, usually carried out by a group of individuals.

Contrary to previous reports, fresh facts have emerged, shedding light on the events that led to the deterioration of the governor-deputy governor relationship. It is important to note that these facts aim to provide a comprehensive view and promote understanding.

According to one PDP source from the state, the deputy governor did not refuse to participate in the selection of commissioners in Etsako, as earlier alleged. Instead, Governor Obaseki had sent Shaibu to Edo North to address certain political issues. While he was on his way, the Chief of Staff to the governor informed him that the governor required his immediate attention in Benin. Despite being close to Afuze at that time, the deputy governor expressed his willingness to address the matter he had initially been assigned. The governor reportedly acknowledged this call.

The allegations of a coup being orchestrated by Shaibu against a democratically elected government are not only absurd but deeply offensive. It is vital to approach such claims with skepticism and focus on the significant issues that truly matter to the people of Edo State.

Shaibu, in his briefing to his aides, reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to Governor Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He emphasized that he and the governor are committed to the continued development of Edo State and called on all well-meaning individuals to reject the divisive narratives being propagated.

Now let’s address some frequently asked questions regarding this situation:

Q: What is the current relationship between Governor Godwin Obaseki and Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu?

A: The relationship between the governor and deputy governor has been strained, with allegations of a coup and political maneuvering. However, it is important to approach these claims with skepticism and focus on the development and governance of Edo State.

Q: What are political jobbers?

A: Political jobbers are individuals who engage in manipulative and opportunistic political activities for personal gain.

Q: What is the definition of a coup?

A: A coup is a sudden and illegal seizure of power from a government, typically carried out by a group of individuals.

Q: What is the position of Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu?

A: Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu has denied the allegations against him and reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Q: How should the public approach these allegations?

A: It is important for the media and the public to approach these allegations with skepticism and focus on the issues that truly matter to the people of Edo State.

Q: How can unity be achieved amidst these allegations?

A: All well-meaning individuals involved should reject divisive narratives and work towards the common goal of transforming Edo State into a model of sustainable development and good governance.

In conclusion, while the relationship between Governor Godwin Obaseki and Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu has faced challenges, it is crucial to approach the situation with an open mind and rely on verified facts. The focus should remain on the development and progress of Edo State, rather than succumbing to divisive narratives.